Sandra Lytle

Sandra Town Lytle died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the age of 79 at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. She was born March 5, 1945, to Ellen and Sherman Duane Town of Moscow.
Sandra attended high school for three years in Baker, Ore. In 1963, the family moved to Vale, Ore., where she graduated from Vale High School that year. After graduating, she attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. She married in 1966, and divorced in 1985. She worked as a secretary at Washington State University in the P.E. department and later worked as a secretary at the CNA Insurance Company in Seattle.
Her joys came from her love of God, family and friends, Seattle Mariner games with her son, trips with her daughter and sister, yard sales, operating six antique booths called “Somewhere In Time,” and having her inspirational poetry published in such places as Ideal’s, Country Woman, the Latah Legacy and Salesian Missions New Hope Books of New York.
She is survived by her son Buck Lytle and his wife Katie, of Moscow, daughter Kari and her husband Eric Twiss and their three children, Marisha, Ethan, and Ryan, of Meridian, Idaho, brothers Doug and Duane Town, sisters Kathy Blackburn and Betty Duncan and many relatives including local cousins Sylvia Donahue and Verla Olson.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 1947, her sister Marilyn Kay in 2002, her stepmother Libby Town in 2002, her father Sherman Duane Town in 2006, and her second stepmother Ellen Town in 2013.
At her request there will be no memorial service or flowers. Donations may be made to the Latah County Historical Society or Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Aspen Park for their compassionate care of Sandra. Many people devoted countless hours helping her with her poetry and writing children’s books which gave her so much joy. Thank you all.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.