Sandra Lytle

Sandra Town Lytle died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the age of 79 at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. She was born March 5, 1945, to Ellen and Sherman Duane Town of Moscow.

Sandra attended high school for three years in Baker, Ore. In 1963, the family moved to Vale, Ore., where she graduated from Vale High School that year. After graduating, she attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. She married in 1966, and divorced in 1985. She worked as a secretary at Washington State University in the P.E. department and later worked as a secretary at the CNA Insurance Company in Seattle.

Her joys came from her love of God, family and friends, Seattle Mariner games with her son, trips with her daughter and sister, yard sales, operating six antique booths called “Somewhere In Time,” and having her inspirational poetry published in such places as Ideal’s, Country Woman, the Latah Legacy and Salesian Missions New Hope Books of New York.

She is survived by her son Buck Lytle and his wife Katie, of Moscow, daughter Kari and her husband Eric Twiss and their three children, Marisha, Ethan, and Ryan, of Meridian, Idaho, brothers Doug and Duane Town, sisters Kathy Blackburn and Betty Duncan and many relatives including local cousins Sylvia Donahue and Verla Olson.