Sandra Watson

Sandra Faye Watson, 70, of Moscow, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. She was born on Aug. 9, 1954, to Mac and Faye Cole. She lived her whole life in Moscow, always wanting to be close to family. Her generous heart, strong character and unwavering love for her family and friends will be deeply missed.

For the majority of her working life, she was an administrative assistant in a number of departments at both the University of Idaho and Washington State University. Her unparalleled work ethic and commitment to excellence made her invaluable and beloved by her colleagues.

When she wasn’t working, she was escaping into the woods to go camping. She was sometimes with family to laugh around a campfire and sometimes solo to devour thriller novels next to the water. She retired from WSU in 2017. This gave her the time to do more of her favorite things; watching all sports or cooking shows, working on her house, hanging out with family — especially her grandchildren — and, of course, more camping.