ObituariesNovember 2, 2024

Sarah E. Cooley

story image illustation

Sarah Elizabeth Cooley passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. She will be missed by all who have heard her joyful laugh and who have seen her infectious smile.

Sarah was born May 7, 1986, to Carol and Perry Cooley in Monroe, Mich. She would later welcome her younger brother Alex and sister Celeste.

Sarah attended elementary, middle and high school in Dundee, Mich. In her youth she enjoyed playing with cousins and many neighborhood friends. At 38 years old, Sarah still made daily phone calls to her best friend, Athina — friends since third grade. Upon moving across the country to Potlatch with her family, she graduated high school in 2005. Here she helped her family develop their homestead, putting in a garden, helping with remodeling bedrooms and cutting firewood.

Sarah loved to express her artistic side throughout her life and most recently enjoyed attending art classes at the University of Idaho. Sarah generously shared her various works of art with her loved ones. Other hobbies that kept Sarah busy included playing Uno, card games and playing with her cats.

Sarah was exceptionally social and never met a stranger. She was quick to make friends and loved to have a good time. Over the years she attended many churches, including St. Mary’s in Potlatch, St. Augustine’s and The Crossing in Moscow. Services have been held and burial has taken place at Rock Creek Cemetery in Potlatch.

