Sarah Kathryn Perrin

Sarah Kathryn Ruffo was born April 2, 1928, in Mt. Morris, N.Y. Soon after she was nicknamed “Sally” because her mother’s name was also Sarah. At the age of 6, Sally was struck by a car and dragged 200 feet. She was in a coma in the hospital and her mother stayed with her and prayed and fasted for her little girl. Miraculously, after 10 days she came out of her coma. She survived to the ripe old age of 96½.

During high school and after graduation she worked at an ice cream shop called “Froze Joy.” She was free to eat all of the ice cream and candy she wanted but didn’t because she was watching her weight. While working at the ice cram shop she met her future husband.

On Sept. 16, 1948, she married Henry Perrin. On Oct. 1, 1949, Gail arrived followed by James on March 9, 1953. Henry worked on the dams; because of this they moved around a lot. While in Wenatchee, God began working in their lives. They gave their hearts to the Lord. That was a wonderful change for them as they began living for Christ.

In the early ’60s they moved to Page, Ariz. While in Arizona, the movie “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” depicting the life of Christ, was filmed. Sally worked on the movie set as a waitress in the commissary. She served the Jewish members of the cast. They really liked and appreciated her. That was a highlight of her life.

Through the years there were many more moves. They eventually retired in Colorado Springs, Colo. In 2005, after a marriage that lasted 57 years, Henry passed away. Warren and Gail moved Sally to Idaho. She lived nearby and was able to be with her Idaho family a lot. She also had several extended visits with her son and family who live in Kentucky.