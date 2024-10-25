Stanley L. Styer

Stanley “Stan” L. Styer, 94, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus Retirement Living in Moscow.

Stan was born on July 27, 1930, in Sparks, Neb., to Royal and Hazel Styer and grew up in Palouse, graduating from Palouse High School in 1949. He married Anne Reynolds in 1962, and they made their home in Palouse. She passed away in 1996.

Following graduation, Stan worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1950, serving on the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard during the Korean War; he was honorably discharged in 1954. He then returned to Palouse and resumed working for the railroad. In 1964, he began his career as a carpenter with Washington State University Housing Maintenance, retiring in 1992.

Stan was a member of the Moscow Knights of Columbus and the Moscow Moose Lodge. He and Anne danced the night away on many a Saturday evening at the Moose Lodge. In their retirement years, the couple spent countless hours fishing, enjoying their children and grandchildren, traveling in their motorhome and wintering in Yuma, Ariz.