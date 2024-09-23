Sections
Stephen Paul Abrams

Stephen Paul Abrams left this world Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Steve lived the way he wanted to, independently in his own home in Moscow, until his final moment.

If you knew Steve, you know he was a kind man, good friend, devout Catholic, golf addict and music aficionado. He was born on July 24, 1949, and spent his boyhood in Pierce being raised by his parents Frances and Jim Abrams along with his sisters, Joan and Sally. He spent his teenage years in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and graduated from Clarkston High School.

As an adult, he worked various jobs throughout the Inland Northwest to fund his passion for playing music in various bands and to support his family. His final job before he retired was his favorite: teaching HVAC technicians at a trade school in Spokane. After retiring he moved back to Moscow to live closer to his children and grandchildren. Late in his life Steve loved playing music in his church, playing golf, watching sports and going to concerts.

He is survived by his sons, Jesse and Andy; granddaughters Emma and Maggie; and many beloved nieces and nephews of the Yochum family.

A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at about 1 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Family Center. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic School Band in honor of Steve. Checks may be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic School at 412 N. Monroe St., Moscow, ID 83843.

