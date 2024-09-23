Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
ObituariesFebruary 6, 2025

Tammie Sue Falen

story image illustation

Tammie Sue Falen passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, from complications of undiagnosed diabetes. She was born Dec. 29, 1975, to Loyd and Deborah Falen in Moscow as the youngest of four siblings. She attended the Moscow school system and the University of Idaho attaining a bachelor’s degree in education. She was married for 20 years to Christopher Moulton.

Interests included gardening and self-directed naturopathy. She at times worked as a care giver and always stayed near her family as an eager and valued support.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kelvin and Douglass Falen, and father Loyd. She is survived by her mother and brother Dennis. She was very loved and will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled later in the summer.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 6
Marilynn ‘Lynn’ Snodgrass Schmidt
ObituariesFeb. 6
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 6
Jack E. Nelson
ObituariesFeb. 6
Deaths
Related
Laverna Jean (Shaw) Brunton
ObituariesFeb. 6
Laverna Jean (Shaw) Brunton
Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard
ObituariesFeb. 6
Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard
ObituariesFeb. 5
Deaths
ObituariesFeb. 5
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 4
Funeral/Service Directory
Roger Rossebo
ObituariesJan. 30
Roger Rossebo
Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
ObituariesJan. 30
Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
Gary Mac Cole
ObituariesJan. 30
Gary Mac Cole
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy