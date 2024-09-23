Tammie Sue Falen passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, from complications of undiagnosed diabetes. She was born Dec. 29, 1975, to Loyd and Deborah Falen in Moscow as the youngest of four siblings. She attended the Moscow school system and the University of Idaho attaining a bachelor’s degree in education. She was married for 20 years to Christopher Moulton.

Interests included gardening and self-directed naturopathy. She at times worked as a care giver and always stayed near her family as an eager and valued support.