Terrence E. Cook

He remained at WSU in Pullman moving from instructor to full professor. His specialty was Political Theory but he also taught Comparative Politics, International Relations and World Civilizations, mentoring numerous students and eventually teaching the children of former students. He published seven books, numerous articles and gave many presentations at professional meetings and symposia both in the U.S .and abroad. He traveled professionally to Slovakia on a Soros grant and to China, India, Japan and Ukraine with WSU Programs.

He is survived by his children, Andrew and Eryn Cook, his former wife, Annabel Kirschner, four of his siblings and numerous nephews and nieces. He was a dedicated member of the American Civil Liberties Union. Any memorials should be directed to that organization.