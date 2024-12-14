Terrence E. Cook died quietly at his cabin on Hood Canal on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, after a protracted decline with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in Washington, D.C., in 1942; he grew up in Unity, Wis., the third of six children born to Calvin and Delores Cook. He loved the out-of-doors, fishing and hunting with siblings, relatives and friends especially at the family property in Mantowish Waters, Wis. He attended the University of Wisconsin and received a fellowship from Princeton for graduate study in Political Science. He left after three years to teach at Washington State University and avoid the draft, finishing his Ph.D. in 1971.
He remained at WSU in Pullman moving from instructor to full professor. His specialty was Political Theory but he also taught Comparative Politics, International Relations and World Civilizations, mentoring numerous students and eventually teaching the children of former students. He published seven books, numerous articles and gave many presentations at professional meetings and symposia both in the U.S .and abroad. He traveled professionally to Slovakia on a Soros grant and to China, India, Japan and Ukraine with WSU Programs.
He is survived by his children, Andrew and Eryn Cook, his former wife, Annabel Kirschner, four of his siblings and numerous nephews and nieces. He was a dedicated member of the American Civil Liberties Union. Any memorials should be directed to that organization.