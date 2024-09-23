Tilly Mathilde Smith (Née: Mathilde Jeanne Rosalie Bougreau, formerly: Webster), 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center.

Tilly Smith was born July 4, 1953, to Émile Bougreau and Jeannine Plisson in the 15th arrondissement Paris, France.

When she was 15, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Paris, and remained a faithful member serving in many ways until her passing. Tilly graduated from the University of Alabama, and during her professional career, worked in the high-tech (Digital Equipment Corp) and surgical instrument manufacturing (Smith and Nephew) industries and eventually for the State of Idaho Medicaid office. She volunteered for several years at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, where she taught the public, including hundreds of school children and college students. A true polyglot, she was fluent in nine languages (French, English, German, Italian, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Hebrew and Arabic) and understood many others.

Tilly enjoyed spending time with her family and doing in-depth research into family history. She and her husband, Robert were avid travelers — they put 500,000 miles on their cars during the many road trips and numerous over-seas visits.