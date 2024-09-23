Tilly Mathilde Smith (Née: Mathilde Jeanne Rosalie Bougreau, formerly: Webster), 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center.
Tilly Smith was born July 4, 1953, to Émile Bougreau and Jeannine Plisson in the 15th arrondissement Paris, France.
When she was 15, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Paris, and remained a faithful member serving in many ways until her passing. Tilly graduated from the University of Alabama, and during her professional career, worked in the high-tech (Digital Equipment Corp) and surgical instrument manufacturing (Smith and Nephew) industries and eventually for the State of Idaho Medicaid office. She volunteered for several years at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, where she taught the public, including hundreds of school children and college students. A true polyglot, she was fluent in nine languages (French, English, German, Italian, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Hebrew and Arabic) and understood many others.
Tilly enjoyed spending time with her family and doing in-depth research into family history. She and her husband, Robert were avid travelers — they put 500,000 miles on their cars during the many road trips and numerous over-seas visits.
Tilly is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Smith, and six children, daughter Stéphanie (Scott) Knight, of Kipling, N.C., and sons, David Webster, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Aharon (Shannon) Smith, of Preston, Idaho, Jonathon (Treva) Smith, of Yakima and Benjamin (Colleen) Smith, of Moscow; nine grandchildren, Spencer (Dianne) Knight, of Lillington, N.C., Jacob Knight, of Kipling, Samuel Knight, of Simi Valley, Calif., A. Ryleigh Cook-Wright, Adilee Smith, Parker Smith, Adam Smith, Marshall Smith and Anders Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Daisy and Laurel Knight.
A private family graveside service is planned at the Moscow city cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring.
“I am mindful of you always in my prayers, continually praying unto God the Father in the name of his Holy Child, Jesus, that he, through his infinite goodness and grace, will keep you through the endurance of faith on his name to the end.” — Moroni 8:3
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.