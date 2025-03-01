Verna Mae Bergmann

Verna died peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, surrounded by loving family and supportive staff at Parkview Memory Care in Portland, Ore.

Verna was a remarkable person, bringing laughter and light to all those she met. She never forgot to dance.

She was born in Elgin, N.D., to James and Erna (nee Hirning) Lange. Verna’s family farmed the property that was homesteaded by her grandfather Herman Lange near Mott. At age 4 she moved with her family to a dairy farm at Paoli, Wis.

During her years on the farm Verna developed multiple skills including milking cows, sewing, cooking, animal care, driving tractors and bucking hay bales. Verna’s home was always filled with family and friends where an abundance of laughter was shared, along with great food and card games. During her childhood years she developed an interest in 4-H and the accordion. She and her brother Neil attended the one room Paoli Schoolhouse, then continued on to Verona High School.

Influenced by her surroundings, she decided to pursue a career in dietetics and nutrition. The journey started at Stout State University where she received her undergraduate degree. She was very involved with her sorority and acquired a knack for racing stock cars on lake ice in the winter. She then attended the University of Kansas to earn a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics.

While working as a dietitian in St. Paul, Minn., she met Stephen, who was enrolled at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Stephen left for an elective course of study in New Zealand, where Verna later joined him. They were bonded in marriage at the Church of the Good Shepard on Lake Tekapo in 1972.