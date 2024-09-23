Sections
ObituariesMarch 6, 2025

Vicki Rae Nelson-Kleve

Vicki Rae Nelson-Kleve, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, departed from this world Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Vicki was born April 23, 1945, in Moscow, and throughout her life, touched the hearts of many with her kindness, generosity and taking joy in simple pleasures.

Vicki is survived by husband John Kleve; son Jay Nelson and wife Heather and granddaughter Carrie and husband Justin, and granddaughter Brooke; son Michael Nelson and wife Thuy and granddaughter Keira; and brother Lyle Wilkinson. Vicki was preceded in passing by her father Ed, mother Maude, and brother Gary.

She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 14 at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. alz.org/help-support.

