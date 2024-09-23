Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
ObituariesMarch 8, 2025

Vicki Rae Nelson-Kleve

story image illustation

Vicki Rae Nelson-Kleve, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, departed from this world on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Vicki was born on April 23, 1945, in Moscow, and throughout her life, touched the hearts of many with her kindness, generosity and taking joy in simple pleasures.

Vicki is survived by husband John Kleve; son Jay Nelson and wife Heather and granddaughter Carrie and husband Justin, and granddaughter Brooke; son Michael Nelson and wife Thuy and granddaughter Keira; and brother Lyle Wilkinson. Vicki was preceded in passing by her father Ed, mother Maude, and brother Gary.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 14 at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. alz.org/help-support.

Related
ObituariesMar. 8
Warren S. Watts
ObituariesMar. 8
Charles Lael Umbarger
ObituariesMar. 8
Death
ObituariesMar. 8
Elizabeth Q. South
Related
Irma Louise Swift Davis
ObituariesMar. 8
Irma Louise Swift Davis
Cheryl Raye Cromer
ObituariesMar. 8
Cheryl Raye Cromer
Dr. Howard Sidney Peavy
ObituariesMar. 8
Dr. Howard Sidney Peavy
Henry Michael Gibson
ObituariesMar. 8
Henry Michael Gibson
Paula Soelle
ObituariesMar. 6
Paula Soelle
James Gary Post
ObituariesMar. 6
James Gary Post
Charlotte Alpha (Falconer) Staihar
ObituariesMar. 6
Charlotte Alpha (Falconer) Staihar
Vicki Rae Nelson-Kleve
ObituariesMar. 6
Vicki Rae Nelson-Kleve
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy