Vicki Rae Nelson-Kleve, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, departed from this world on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Vicki was born on April 23, 1945, in Moscow, and throughout her life, touched the hearts of many with her kindness, generosity and taking joy in simple pleasures.

Vicki is survived by husband John Kleve; son Jay Nelson and wife Heather and granddaughter Carrie and husband Justin, and granddaughter Brooke; son Michael Nelson and wife Thuy and granddaughter Keira; and brother Lyle Wilkinson. Vicki was preceded in passing by her father Ed, mother Maude, and brother Gary.