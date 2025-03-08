May 22, 1933 – March 4, 2025

———

Warren S. Watts, a renowned civil engineer and beloved community figure, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the age of 91, in Clarkston. He was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones as he left behind a legacy of dedication, service and love. Born on May 22, 1933, in McCammon, Idaho, Warren grew up in Coeur d’Alene and spent his life contributing to both the world of engineering and his local community.

Warren’s career in civil engineering spanned an impressive 73 years, beginning in 1952 with the Bureau of Public Roads. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1960 and earned his professional engineering degree in 1964. Over the decades, Warren’s expertise and leadership were felt in the development of infrastructure throughout the region, including roles with the Idaho Department of Highways, a Tacoma engineering firm, and as Lewiston City Engineer. He went on to co-own Clearwater Construction and Engineering and later W.W. Engineering. His work as a consulting engineer, particularly in the heavy construction industry, was his passion, and he continued working until just before his passing.

Warren’s life was shaped by a strong sense of duty, much of it rooted in his family’s military legacy. His father served in World War I, and all six of his brothers served during times of war, including World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Warren himself served with distinction in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division between 1953 and 1955. While stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., he met his first wife, Mary, and together they had two daughters, Becky and Peggy. Warren later married Ann, in June 1978, who brought even more love and joy into his life, adding three daughters: Diane, Brenda and Teresa.

Warren was a man of many passions. He was an avid fly fisherman who found peace in the quiet moments spent by the water, and he also enjoyed golf, handball, racquetball, running and cycling. His fitness was a testament to his spirit of perseverance, and he proudly participated in the “I Made the Grade” cycling event numerous times, including his final ride at 85 years old, where he finished first in his age group.