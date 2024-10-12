William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch

William “Bill” A. Bartlett passed away suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the age of 79. Bill was born on Aug. 28, 1945, to Alvin and Lilly (Johnsen) Bartlett. He was raised on the family farm on Crane Creek, a place he loved dearly and would call home his entire life.

Bill graduated from Potlatch High School in 1963 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1966, where he served as an electrical repairman on the USS Cogswell. After his discharge in 1971, he joined the electrical union and became a journeyman electrician, working in the industrial construction industry for many years. In 1986 he began working at Washington State University, becoming supervisor of housing maintenance until his retirement in 2009.

When he married Bonnie K. Roberts in 1971, he also gained two daughters, Chanda and Tess, whom he adopted and raised as his own. A son, Shane, was born in 1973. Bonnie passed away in 1999, at the age of 50, leaving a huge hole in their hearts. In 2011, Bill married Sherry Kinman and gained another daughter, Tia. Sadly, Sherry passed away in 2016, at the age of 65, another heartbreaking loss for Bill and the family.

Bill, affectionately known as “Billy,” loved spending time with his family and friends, prairie dog hunting with his buddies, telling incredible stories, camping, fishing, riding his side by side and Crown Royal. He was simply a good man.