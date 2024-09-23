Yvonne Slutz

A great lady, Yvonne LaRocque Slutz, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at almost 101 years of life. She was born Dec. 21, 1923, in Monterey Park, Calif., to parents Ferry and Florence LaRocque. After her graduation from Whittier High School the family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, where they had generational roots, and where Yvonne met the love of her life, Harris J. Slutz. They were married on Sept. 7, 1943, at the Post Chapel in Langley Field, Va., where Harris had been stationed after joining the U.S. Army for World War II. After the war they returned to Blackfoot, but relocated to Moscow in 1956 where, together they built the house that became the lifelong home for the Slutz family.

Yvonne’s next decades were amazingly busy as she raised her three sons, worked at the Campus Christian Center at the University of Idaho, was active in her Methodist Church family and took on new activities with gusto even into her elder years. She was a very gifted seamstress who sewed nearly all her own clothes, much of her family’s wardrobe and custom pieces for others. She was a grand cook with a specialty of prize-winning pies. There were many years that Yvonne canned over 1,000 cans of produce and meat which she generously shared with the many college students and friends who were often included in holiday meals and festivities with the family.

There were no slow seasons in Yvonne’s years. As she loved the outdoors and headed out with Harris and their boys nearly every weekend for hunting, fishing, woodcutting, boating or camping. Many times, she was the one who shot the game for the winter larder. In spring and summer, she spent many hours beautifying her yard and flower gardens and nurturing her productive vegetable gardens.