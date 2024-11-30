Our beloved Zion Malakai Bischoff went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. We were blessed with his birth on May 16, 2011, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.

Zion had a love for Jesus, people and life. Since he was little, Zion was energetic and enjoyed laughing. As a younger brother, Zion loved hanging out with older kids like his brother, Isaiah. He looked up to him and would often follow in his footsteps. He enjoyed people so much that we often said that “he never met a stranger.” Zion had a tremendous personality that was bigger than his age would suggest. He knew how to hold a conversation with anyone; he had a special gift for engaging and connecting. He was full of passion and zeal, he loved structure, was well organized, and was disciplined with what he set his mind toward. He was self-aware and welcomed constructive criticism, which again spoke to his maturity beyond his age.

He loved soccer and basketball. He handled Elite Academy Surf soccer based out of Spokane and AAU basketball with the Palouse Cougars teams because he loved the game, teammates and his coaches. Zion had a competitive spirit and was always up for a challenge. He loved the coaches’ feedback and strived to do the work even when it was hard. Zion was fortified, had toughness, and was determined. He loved the hype and he loved to be creative on the field and on the court, even if it didn’t always work. He was given the nickname “spark plug,” which spoke to his character and mentality in competition.