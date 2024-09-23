Thus, any talk of President Clinton being removed from office -- voluntarily or by force -- is premature. Ugly but unproven allegations are insufficient to convict a person of a crime, and should not be enough to bring down a presidency.

Our system of criminal justice is based on the premise that a person is innocent unless proven guilty. That principle means nothing unless it applies to all of us, from the smallest to the greatest. If the person holding the highest office in the nation is not afforded the presumption of innocence, can the least of us expect any better?