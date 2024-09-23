Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
OpinionJanuary 27, 1998

If true, the allegations against President Clinton are monstrous. The leader of the free world engaging in sex with an underling barely out of college? It's difficult to comprehend.

There's only one thing missing. Proof.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Thus, any talk of President Clinton being removed from office -- voluntarily or by force -- is premature. Ugly but unproven allegations are insufficient to convict a person of a crime, and should not be enough to bring down a presidency.

Our system of criminal justice is based on the premise that a person is innocent unless proven guilty. That principle means nothing unless it applies to all of us, from the smallest to the greatest. If the person holding the highest office in the nation is not afforded the presumption of innocence, can the least of us expect any better?

Related
OpinionJan. 4
OPINION: Why the Pullman City Council couldn’t vote at meeti...
OpinionJan. 4
OPINION: A different kind of year in review
OpinionJan. 4
Letters to the Editor
OpinionJan. 3
OPINION: Finding joy in dark times
Related
OPINION: Idahoans should be alarmed by the scarcity of trial court candidates
OpinionJan. 1
OPINION: Idahoans should be alarmed by the scarcity of trial court candidates
OPINION: Sanctuary policies prioritize politics over public safety
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
OPINION: Sanctuary policies prioritize politics over public safety
OPINION: The day Russ Fulcher stood up to Donald Trump
OpinionDec. 29, 2024
OPINION: The day Russ Fulcher stood up to Donald Trump
OPINION: Spending bill grinch signals future problems
OpinionDec. 27, 2024
OPINION: Spending bill grinch signals future problems
OPINION: It’s showtime, Congressional Republicans; what’s the script?
OpinionDec. 26, 2024
OPINION: It’s showtime, Congressional Republicans; what’s the script?
OPINION: Let’s celebrate diversity — in Idaho of all places
OpinionDec. 25, 2024
OPINION: Let’s celebrate diversity — in Idaho of all places
OPINION: Classical music as therapy for the MAGA blues
OpinionDec. 24, 2024
OPINION: Classical music as therapy for the MAGA blues
OPINION: Repeal Medicaid expansion and who pays? You
OpinionDec. 23, 2024
OPINION: Repeal Medicaid expansion and who pays? You
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy