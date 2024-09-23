Clinton should invoke

the 25th Amendment

* What's more important,

the ideas or one person?

In the next few minutes, or hours, depending on when you read this sentence, William Jefferson Clinton will walk onto the floor of the House of Representatives with the customary introduction, "Mr. Speaker, the president of the United States."

He will then give the State of the Union -- an outline to Congress of his legislative agenda.

Unfortunately, tonight it will not matter what the president says. Clinton could toss out the most brilliant ideas ever proposed and they would land with a thud a few feet from the podium.

This president has zero clout right now. He cannot build a coalition. He cannot use the bully pulpit to effect a political message. He cannot govern. And this is tragic, both for the president and for the nation.

In a parliamentary system we would not even get to this point. There probably would have been a motion of no confidence on Monday and by Tuesday there would be a date set for new elections. But this is America and Clinton is innocent until proven guilty.

It may even be, in time, that he will be able to clear himself from the flurry of allegations surrounding the White House. Or not. But either way the country -- and the very policies that Clinton cares about -- should not be frozen until Spring.

Fortunately there is a "temporary" alternative under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

President Clinton could invoke the 25th Amendment and say that he is "unable to serve" for a short period of time while he concentrates on his legal and political defense. Al Gore would then become "acting" president until such time as Clinton decides he is able to serve again. This constitutional provision amounts to a leave-of-absence for the president.

Clinton loyalists say that he is the target of an unprecedented smear campaign. A leave, resignation or impeachment would prove that those tactics work. Perhaps. But Clinton should also be responsible for not clearly and quickly resolving the issue. As a professional politician he knows, or ought to know, that image matters as much as reality.

Even the president's supporters say he is a person who tries to smooth over a problem with as few words as possible. No matter. One way or another the content of these allegations will sort itself out.

Critics say that a leave-of-absence would leave Clinton powerless. Probably so. But how much power does he have to lose? Not as much as a week ago, that much is certain.

Then there is the question of credibility. For example: If, tomorrow, the president's military advisers suggested an air strike against Iraq, how could Clinton possibly give the order without it looking like a diversionary tactic. He can't. But acting President Gore could do what is best for the country (without facing impeachment). Clinton cannot.