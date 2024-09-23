Best place for Olympics may be Las VegasIf the Olympics is the last word, the bottom line, the fat lady singing, etc., of athletic competition, then it probably ought to be as immaculately fair as man and gravity can make it.
For example, if one speed skater -- going about 1,150 mph -- launches himself right across your path and knocks you down, it should not be the end of your Olympic day in the sun. You should be able to skate that race again -- as soon as you get out of the intensive care unit.
And as much fun as it must have been -- especially after hearing some of those loud-mouthed skiers grouse that the course was too easy -- altering the course after the last practice run was not very nice.
"Hey, let's put this one about three feet out! They won't even be able to see it 'til they come over the hill! And we'll put our cameras right over here and the lawyers over there E " Sure, none of the competitors have regular bones and things like the rest of us, being made of the same stuff as a Gumby, but the rescue helicopter almost dumped one of them out on his head, and that could have hurt.
In fact, the only thing that would give everyone the same chance in any of the skiing events would be to run them on Teflon -- probably at some conveniently located theme park. Snow clearly doesn't work.
If one can believe the running commentary, the stuff changes from the consistency of glass to that of mashed potatoes in seconds. For one moment, at say 9:23 a.m., the course is at its best, and whoever is on the mountain at that precise moment wins. And while we're on the subject of that commentary E
"Well, Vodlap, you were down a full thousandth of a second on that top half. What happened up there?" Is Vodlap really supposed to have an excuse for napping right through that one-thousandth of a second?
"Vell, der I vas, ven all uff a zudden, ze course turn to mashed potatoes E "
Of course, none of us would change a thing about the way the figure skating is run.
In fact, if it wasn't for those five judges voting as a block, guaranteeing the outcome of the ice-dancing competition in advance, we would have been hard-pressed to pick between the poor guy with the psycho blonde doing things in their short program our dog used to get smacked with a newspaper for and the pair that did "Carmen" (she was in the partially incinerated red dress and ripped out his heart at the end of the number, remember?)
Some of us would probably have gone with precision, grace and beauty, which just goes to show how much we know.
The only advice someone as ignorant of the intricacies of the sport as I am could have for competitors in events like these would have to be the following: Anything the man does with his partner's legs which suggests the phrase, "Make a wish!" should be omitted from the program.
The good news is that so far, they've managed to keep Dick Button away from the microphones.
Donna Whitney of Moscow is the mother of five.