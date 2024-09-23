Local government is always best. Local government is always best. Local government is always best.

Perhaps if I hit the repeat key again, I'll begin to believe it.

But probably not -- and with a reason, the Idaho Legislature.

In theory, the Idaho Legislature is exactly the sort of "local" government that big shots have in mind when they talk about how badly the federal government botches things.

It is a citizen body banding folks together who live and work in their communities -- neighbors. Even better, this is a neighborly state where we live under the Code of the West. That means when someone down the road needs help building a fence, watching the kids, or any sort of hand, you can count on assistance. It's a rule.

But forget all that if your neighbor happens to get public assistance, you know, welfare.

At that instant the Code shifts into a new history, one where the rugged individual settled this place all by Himself (it was a Him, wasn't it?) Forget the neighbor stuff; our taxes are too high now. Idaho has, after all, the 38th highest individual tax rate in the nation.

Of course the reason for that is we give much too much away to Those People (psst: welfare recipients). The only reason we've been doing that all these years was the federal government required us to provide a minimum level of welfare support. Damn federal intrusion.

Then came the promise of welfare reform.

One of the Republican supporters of welfare reform, Minnesota's Rep. Gil Gutknecht, said states needed a way to design their own programs free from interference because it would improve things. "We are not trying to save money here," he said on the House floor in July 1996, "we are trying to save people, especially kids, from a lifetime of poverty."

Republicans promised to improve the system. But that was said in Washington, D.C. This is Idaho.

Here in the most Republican state in the U.S., things work differently.