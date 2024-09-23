Sections
OpinionOctober 25, 2011

OUR VIEW

On the surface it sounds like a great idea but scratch a little deeper and it gets a bit messy.

The Idaho lottery is in the midst of its annual Scratch for Schools, a statewide event that's touted as the "fastest five minute fundraiser for public schools in Idaho," according to a press release from officials.

Forty area schools, or 60 percent of all public schools in north-central Idaho, participated in what amounts to a ticket-scratching frenzy.

Teams of three educators from each school received 300 lottery tickets and had five minutes to scratch the tickets to see if they were winners or losers. Teams got to keep the prize money for their schools. The team from Troy Elementary School was the big winner at $869. A total of $8,528 was awarded to participating schools.

"It's a visual spectacle ... ," the press release claims.

We bet it is, and a mighty debasing one at that.

We are not sure if the real purpose of this event is to truly help schools or to publicize the lottery.

The lottery was established in 1989 as a supplemental funding source for education. Through ticket sales, it has returned dividends of more than $510 million to the public schools.

That's how it is supposed to work - behind the scenes without "spectacle."

The scratch-off event is in its 11th year and last year gave out about $88,000 in winnings.

Although it may feel to some of us that education funding is a crap shoot, it doesn't have to be.

Education funding in Idaho should not be based on odds or dumb luck. School officials should not have to put on a show to gain a few precious dollars.

The state Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to adequately fund education - something it has have avoided for more than a decade.

In the meantime, the burden of maintaining a basic education in most school districts falls on the backs of local taxpayers in the form of levy increases, such as the one facing Moscow and Viola voters in November.

We can and should do better.

Maybe during the 2012 election season, those running for statewide office in Idaho should be forced to fundraise in a similar manner. It would be quite entertaining.

- Murf Raquet, for the editorial board

