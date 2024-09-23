On the surface it sounds like a great idea but scratch a little deeper and it gets a bit messy.

The Idaho lottery is in the midst of its annual Scratch for Schools, a statewide event that's touted as the "fastest five minute fundraiser for public schools in Idaho," according to a press release from officials.

Forty area schools, or 60 percent of all public schools in north-central Idaho, participated in what amounts to a ticket-scratching frenzy.

Teams of three educators from each school received 300 lottery tickets and had five minutes to scratch the tickets to see if they were winners or losers. Teams got to keep the prize money for their schools. The team from Troy Elementary School was the big winner at $869. A total of $8,528 was awarded to participating schools.

"It's a visual spectacle ... ," the press release claims.

We bet it is, and a mighty debasing one at that.

We are not sure if the real purpose of this event is to truly help schools or to publicize the lottery.

The lottery was established in 1989 as a supplemental funding source for education. Through ticket sales, it has returned dividends of more than $510 million to the public schools.

That's how it is supposed to work - behind the scenes without "spectacle."