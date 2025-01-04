OPINION: A different kind of year in review

Happy New Year! This week marks the start of my 17th year as a columnist for the Daily News. I have written 410 columns, not including this one. In 2014, I wrote a year-in-review style column.
I rarely write such columns. It can go one of two ways: write about things that happened around the Palouse or write a best-of review of my columns from 2024. The hard part with doing the latter option is that everything I write is so good; how do I even choose?
In May, I pondered when a factual statement is a lie. I impart this nugget: When asked a question, especially in a place and time where it is important to be precise and accurate, be certain you understand the meaning of the question being asked.
Even if you think you understand the question, ensuring the critical words are defined before answering is crucial. Many of us have been in the position of answering a question based on what we thought was being asked rather than what was asked because of a difference in how the asker and answerer defined the words that were used.
Two of my principles are consistency in my beliefs and responsibility for my actions. I frequently consider my past opinions and whether I am consistent when applied to a future situation. Consistency is essential; otherwise, it is hard to say you’re principled.
I applied this principle in my column about short-term rentals in Pullman. I want a standard that city codes must apply equally to all like-businesses, whether a large hotel chain or a business that rents out a bedroom. Without being consistent in the application of law, the city will make winners and losers in the marketplace.
In my column about taking responsibility, I said you are responsible for your well-being. You are the only person hurt by pawning that responsibility to someone else. I then wrote about airplane safety. One aspect of safety is to sit in the back of a plane to have the best chance of surviving a crash. Sadly, a Boeing 737-800 crashed in South Korea a few days ago, killing 179 of the 181 people on board — the two who lived were in the back of the plane.
President-elect Donald Trump was another topic of several columns this past year. I quashed the lies about Trump and neo-Nazis. Trump has condemned them over and over. It seems like he can say, “I condemn the neo-Nazis,” and the very next words from the reporter will be, but do you condemn the neo-Nazis? It is like they choose not to listen and run with their false narratives.
I celebrated his election victory. Make America Great Again! I wasn’t a huge Trump guy. I do not have hats, banners, flags, or anything else that is Trump. But with the craziness caused by the left, I had to embrace the movement to try to return to some semblance of normalcy in America.
The July assassination attempt on Trump changed me. I typically keep my politics to the newspaper and, before that, to my award-winning radio show. But now, I boldly stand by my opinions in mixed company when others feel they need to start a political discussion. If the person stops being my friend over differing opinions, it says more about him than me.
My space is running low, and I have much more to say. From my other 2024 columns, I will provide powerful statements that can stand alone.
About money: If you don’t like what someone is legally doing with their land, buy it from them. Contract with the landowners to replace the income they would get from the wind turbines. I may not like money being a factor in nonprofessional sports, but I cannot hold it against someone who wants to get a piece of the pie.
About politics: A government that does not provide for you cannot control you. They (the Democrats) must learn that murder isn’t the answer to all their problems. Adults in our society need to stop playing along with delusional people and get them the help they need.
I will leave you with the most accurate statement you’ve ever read: A stance based on solid, conservative principles stands the test of time.
