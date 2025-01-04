OPINION: A different kind of year in review

Happy New Year! This week marks the start of my 17th year as a columnist for the Daily News. I have written 410 columns, not including this one. In 2014, I wrote a year-in-review style column.

I rarely write such columns. It can go one of two ways: write about things that happened around the Palouse or write a best-of review of my columns from 2024. The hard part with doing the latter option is that everything I write is so good; how do I even choose?

In May, I pondered when a factual statement is a lie. I impart this nugget: When asked a question, especially in a place and time where it is important to be precise and accurate, be certain you understand the meaning of the question being asked.

Even if you think you understand the question, ensuring the critical words are defined before answering is crucial. Many of us have been in the position of answering a question based on what we thought was being asked rather than what was asked because of a difference in how the asker and answerer defined the words that were used.

Two of my principles are consistency in my beliefs and responsibility for my actions. I frequently consider my past opinions and whether I am consistent when applied to a future situation. Consistency is essential; otherwise, it is hard to say you’re principled.

I applied this principle in my column about short-term rentals in Pullman. I want a standard that city codes must apply equally to all like-businesses, whether a large hotel chain or a business that rents out a bedroom. Without being consistent in the application of law, the city will make winners and losers in the marketplace.

In my column about taking responsibility, I said you are responsible for your well-being. You are the only person hurt by pawning that responsibility to someone else. I then wrote about airplane safety. One aspect of safety is to sit in the back of a plane to have the best chance of surviving a crash. Sadly, a Boeing 737-800 crashed in South Korea a few days ago, killing 179 of the 181 people on board — the two who lived were in the back of the plane.