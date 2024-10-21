OPINION: Am I consistent?

I have recently written several columns about principles and how to apply them to various situations. Consistency is essential; otherwise, it is hard to say you’re principled.

This past week, I was involved in a tough situation. Here is some background.

There is a nationwide softball league named IPS, which has affiliated city leagues across America and Canada. A “World Series” is held annually in a different host city. Each affiliated city league gets to send one to two teams to the World Series, depending on the league's size.

This year, our team's hard work paid off as we placed first, earning a spot in the World Series. Thirteen dedicated players took time off work to spend a week at this event, which attracts hundreds of teams from across North America. Our division had 68 teams.

To have fairness in the divisions, the IPS has a rating system. Each player is rated on their running, hitting and throwing skills. Each division has a rating cap. A player must move up to a higher division if he is over the cap.

During sanctioned tournaments, teams can protest a player's ratings if it appears the player is underrated. Assuming the protest is upheld, the sanctions could include a player being ruled ineligible for all play at that tournament, the team being eliminated from that tournament, and the city’s affiliated league being fined for improper ratings. Even if the team is not eliminated, any games already played could be turned into forfeits.

Another rule that affected our team was that any team that placed in the previous year's World Series may only bring three players back to the following World Series. My team placed last year.

Now, let’s discuss the situation. We had three people on the team from the previous year and a player from last season willing to come along as a coach.

During one of our games, the opposing team launched four protests on various issues. There was tension as we awaited the decisions that could potentially alter the course of our journey in the World Series.

Both teams presented evidence and information, and the IPS official decided on the protest. If sustained, severe sanctions could be imposed on our team and league.