Apology long in coming, and in time for Native American Heritage Month

Shame is a wicked emotion that worms its way through not only the person’s life, but transitions down through children, grandchildren and so on. It is a feeling of not being enough to be included in society.

In the schools, children were told to never speak their own language, wear their traditional clothes or to practice their own religion. This was forced acclimation by the government to remake the children into acceptable Anglo society members. What it did was tell the children their cultures weren’t good enough to live side-by-side Anglo and other cultures.

As a child, I well remember my great-grandmother telling me to be glad I can “pass” (as white) because “it is a shame to be Indian.”

Occasionally, I feel her as I fight to make Indigenous voices heard. Grandmother did not attend a boarding school, but family stories from the schools insured she knew that being Indian was “less than” and that she should try to be more Anglo. She died in 1978 still feeling that shame, which was passed on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To some Indigenous people, saying sorry is not enough to the Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Hawaiian Natives who endured the schools. But as a first step, Biden promised to make good on restoration of Indigenous languages which were lost or are endangered and to provide mental health services for still-suffering families.

By laying a framework to address the ongoing trauma, Biden’s apology on behalf of the government is a good acknowledgment of what happened. Another good step would be to recover the rest of the bodies of the children killed and buried at the schools. Laying the children to rest with their families would be an active part of the healing process.

On Oct. 26, the second step came as an apology from the U.S. Navy for destroying the Tlingit village of Angoon 142 years ago when sailors shelled and burned the village, destroying homes, canoes and supplies. In this case, conditions became so dire for the villagers that the elderly sacrificed themselves so the children could have the available food resources. Apologies for other atrocities committed against Alaska Natives are being set.

It has taken several lifetimes to reach this point. Indigenous people do hope Biden’s speech at Gila River is just the beginning, not an ending. Finding ways to heal so many broken Indigenous lives and families would be a great way to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She is of Cherokee descent and is a member of both the Indigenous Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She also writes for Faith and Values News (spokanefavs.com).