OPINION: Both political parties do identity politics

Wikipedia defines identity politics as one “based on a particular identity, such as ethnicity, race, nationality, religion, denomination, gender, sexual orientation, and social class.” The definition also includes immigrants and “far-right nationalist agendas of exclusion of national or ethnic others.”

Some pundits are saying that Kamala Harris lost the election because she was doing identity politics and that her policies were too “woke.” My answer to the first charge is that Trump campaigned on demographics just as much as Harris did. The principal difference is that Trump deliberately excluded people while Harris’ policies were inclusionary.

My answer to the second charge is that our constitutional government came out of the European Enlightenment and that being awake to people’s needs is always better than not addressing them at all, or convincing them that they will always rise on their own merits or benefit from “trickle down” economics. For more see my “The Founders Were Woke; Why Aren’t You?” at bit.ly/3Tauj7o.

Trump does identity politics by excluding, confounding, and demonizing groups of people. He called Mexicans rapists, criminals, and drug dealers. He banned Muslims from entering the U.S. because he claimed that they were all terrorists.

Even though the law allowed it, then-President Trump did not permit Haitians to participate in a visa lottery system because they all, he falsely claimed, had AIDS. (In 2016, only 2% did.) Trump of course played up the lie that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, were eating residents’ pets.

The Trump campaign targeted Black and Hispanic males and those under 45 increased their vote for Trump in far greater numbers than in 2020. A “traditional wives” campaign succeeded in reducing to 46% of white women who voted for Harris. The number of Latinas voting for Trump rose to 39%.

Another demographic that increased its support for Trump — from 60% to 65% over 2020 — was veterans. This despite well documented comments from Trump that he denigrated soldiers and their generals. Particularly reprehensible was his criticism of Sen. John McCain’s military service and imprisonment in North Vietnamese prisons. How does Trump get away with insulting large sections of the American electorate and still receiving their support?