OPINION: C’mon voters, is it really that hard to recognize a fraud?

Do you trust Donald Trump? Does he truly want to help you and your family, putting your interests ahead of his own? Or does he treat the lives of others like toys to be broken and thrown away?

America has wasted too much time on this risible huckster, distracting us with his endless lies and trivializing issues that truly matter. His schtick has long gone stale, but the modern GOP has tied itself to the mast of the SS Trump. That ship is foundering and, like its cargo cult leader, this aberrant new strain of Republicans will sink as well.

Political power is ephemeral, and the MAGA movement is losing steam as everyday Americans grow disillusioned with its spiteful, obstructionist antics.

It’s the lies, and the fear mongering, and the empty promises that will prove Trump’s undoing. He’s fond of announcing grand plans — free IVF for all! — but the goods never arrive and the promises go unfilled. It’s a familiar pattern that has played his supporters for suckers, time and again.

During the 2016 campaign, he vowed to “… repeal Obamacare on Day 1.” He probably could have done it, as he had a GOP-led House and a GOP-led Senate for the first two years of his presidency. In fact, he took no substantive action regarding the Affordable Care Act, which was a good thing because the number of ACA enrollees continues to swell. Health care is expensive, and everyday Americans need help with those bills.

Other than straining diplomatic relations with allies around the world, the only major accomplishment from Trump’s time in office was tax cuts that disproportionately benefited America’s wealthiest people.

Did that make a difference in your life?

It doesn’t seem to matter, because Trump’s supporters stand by him like defeated soldiers living in caves long after the war is over, pledging fealty to the emperor and unwilling to admit they were duped. His core constituents are economically disadvantaged Americans, yet he does little for them beyond coining mean-spirited slogans. They give him diamonds while he gives them disease but, for some reason, they still vote for him.