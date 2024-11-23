Congratulations, Republicans! You got your guy. In spite of criminal convictions, the Jan. 6 attack, praise for Hitler and insulting American troops both alive and dead. In spite of promises to use the military against American citizens, censor the media, raise taxes on the working class to fund tax cuts for the rich, and destroy the lives and communities of millions through mass deportation. In spite of dehumanizing fellow Americans, using openly fascist rhetoric, praising dictators, and obvious mental decline.

Did I say “in spite”? I meant “because.” As Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic, “They want Trump to be awful — precisely because the people they view as their political foes will be so appalled if he wins. ... (They) want Trump to be terrifying and stomach-turning so that reelecting him will be a fully realized act of social revenge.”

So congratulations! You did it! You’re going to hurt so many people so, so much! Aren’t you excited? Four full years of petty vindictiveness and no one to stop you. It’s everything you wanted!

Already Black people are receiving texts mocking them with threats of slavery, and the phrase “your body, my choice” has gone viral. Gay couples now get to spend every day wondering when their marriages might be dissolved and whether they’ll get to keep their children. Immigrants — even legal ones — will live in fear of deportation and having their children ripped from them in the process.

Women of child-bearing age will face being left to die if their pregnancy goes wrong, as is already happening in states with strict abortion bans. Moreover, a woman impregnated by a rapist — as tens of thousands have been since these bans went into effect — will be forced to carry their rapist’s child to term and then abandon all plans for the future to raise that child with no public assistance. Good job, party of family values!

Millions who rely on the Affordable Care Act may soon lose their health care. Trans people will have their existence legislated away. Anyone who cares about the planet is about to see the world’s biggest economy go all-in on fossil fuels, even as the worst predictions of climate scientists are coming true. Speaking of which, blue states will now have to wonder if they’ll get federal support for natural disasters. And journalists, academics, scientists and other truthtellers will be treated as enemies of the state if their facts contradict Trump’s alternate reality.