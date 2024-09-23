OPINION: Debunking misinformation about Idaho's Prop 1

Hopefully, you already have some idea of what Idaho’s Open Primaries Initiative (Prop 1) is about. If not, I invite you to watch a 3-minute YouTube video, “Idaho Open Primaries Initiative Explained,” outlining the main points or read my Jan. 6, 2024, piece on the same topic.

In this column, I won’t be covering the nuts and bolts but rather addressing some of the objections, misinformation and deliberate confusion surrounding Prop 1.

Opponents contend that ranked-choice voting (RCV) will be too complicated for voters, who are apparently too stupid to arrange four items in order of preference. Actually, ranked-choice voting has been around since the 1800s and has been used successfully in Maine, Alaska and numerous American cities. Surely Idaho voters are just as intelligent and capable as those other Americans.

The beneficiaries of the current, undemocratic system have spread a number of lies to hold onto their power. For the record, RCV maintains the principle of one-person-one-vote, provides results as quickly as other voting methods, only involves a reasonable one-time cost to implement, and uses a simple algorithm that allows results to be easily audited, even by a hand-count. RCV doesn’t have any significant impact on voter turnout and never involves throwing out ballots. Rather, Prop 1 will provide a simple, secure and fair electoral process that is only a threat to those who benefit from our current, broken system, which rewards extremism and shuts hundreds of thousands of voters out of meaningful participation in Idaho’s elections.

Under our existing system, there is enormous pressure to vote for one of two candidates rather than “throwing your vote away” by voting your conscience. But if Prop 1 passes, you’ll not only have more than two choices, you’ll also be able to vote for whom you actually want to win without risk of thereby aiding the candidate you don’t want. Even if your preferred candidate gets the fewest votes in the first round and gets eliminated, your vote will simply transfer to your second choice instead of being rendered irrelevant as the current system does. This is how RCV breaks the tyranny of an entrenched two-party system, makes elections more democratic and elects politicians who better represent the voting public.