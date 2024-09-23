OPINION: Dems are behind failed ideas

The DFL and Tim Walz believe in eliminating the Electoral College. I want to point out that the minute that happens, you will only see the politicians campaign in New York, California and probably a little in Texas and Florida. The deplorables in fly-over country will be completely ignored and forgotten. I am amazed how people are all for giving control of the whole country to those who live in a few highly populated areas. They want to provide power to people who do not understand the issues that folks in rural America face.

They are people who do not understand living in smaller towns or rural settings. They are people who do not know that watching out for yourself and your neighbor is important. The term Redneck Rescue is making its way around. Today, many around the country believe that if there is a big disaster, they must wait for the federal government to act. That is done under the banner of FEMA.

However, those in the South knew they needed to help each other. FEMA has been using a lot of the American taxpayers’ money on illegal immigrants. Now, they claim they are almost out of money. When people ask about the money supplied to illegal immigrants, they try to argue that it comes from a different pot of money. Dan Bongino pointed out that it isn’t a different pot of money. It is our money they are taking and spending. It is our money they have spent, and now that Americans need help, they’re out. Oopsie!

Speaking of FEMA, I have seen a bunch of mouth-breathers who are posting a list of Republicans who voted against FEMA funding. It is done to highlight that those who are hurting and who have lost loved ones have themselves to blame. Yeah, that kind of political spin is not needed right now and is entirely intellectually devoid of value.

Dishonest Democrats tout the talking point that 100 Republicans voted against funding for FEMA. The implied argument is that the citizens devastated by the hurricane get what they voted for. But what those mouth-breathers do not mention is that the vote wasn’t for FEMA funding. It was a continuing resolution to fund the government for several months. They also don’t say that a week earlier, the Republicans voted for a bill that would have funded the federal government and provided safe and fair elections. However, the Democrats do not want safe and fair elections for some reason. Hmmm.

This stream of consciousness shows that the Democrats are spiteful, don’t believe in science, and want to control vast quantities of people through population centers. Vote accordingly this November!

Anderson’s mind is always at warp speed, and his thoughts rapidly evolve from one subject to another. He enjoys playing poker with friends and playing sports. He is voting for Donald Trump and invites you to do the same. Let’s Make America Great Again! He loves feedback at crier@cityofpullman.com.