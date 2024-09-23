Despite everything, here is why I am hopeful

There are a lot of reasons to be pessimistic about the future right now: wars, climate change, natural disasters, rising authoritarianism, AI, pandemics ... just to name a few. With so many interconnected crises, each of which we are individually powerless to address, it’s natural to want to give up, surrender to fate, and let things run their course — to withdraw from society and all its anxieties.

But as hopeless as things may seem, I remain hopeful. I always will be hopeful, no matter what disaster each day brings. And there is nothing anyone could ever do to take that from me.

I’m not going to offer you a bunch of statistics and facts about why things aren’t as bad as they seem, and I’m not going to give you a list of reasons to be hopeful either because hope is not a reasonable thing. Real hope has nothing to do with the expectation of good things coming our way. It’s not wishful thinking or happy fantasies or thinking we can make good things happen just by wanting them bad enough. And hope also has nothing to do with waiting for heroes or saviors (or political parties or billionaires) to come along and solve all our problems.

I’m not hopeful because the future looks bright. I’m actually quite certain that the struggles of the coming years and decades will ask more of us than we knew we had to give. There will be more extinctions, climate emergencies, wars, famines, water shortages, pandemics, pollution, and attacks on truth, justice and democracy.

But I’m still hopeful, because at its root, hope is nothing more or less than the will to persist regardless of the circumstances. Hope is not a feeling; it’s a decision to engage the world, as it is, with open arms.

Because help isn’t coming. We’re on our own. Which is kind of awesome, because that means that we get to be the heroes of our story. We get to save the day.

And we’d better, because there’s no one else.