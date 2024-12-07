Despite the false claims, Trump did condemn neo-Nazis

It is no surprise to my fans that my columns are big hits. However, the column I wrote about Donald Trump’s election victory was out of this world in terms of feedback. It was incredible how much feedback I received from both like-minded individuals and brainwashed individuals.

I provided a lengthy list of lies spewed over the past decade about Trump. One lie was told so often, even with left-wing sources now admitting that it was a lie; there are people so brainwashed that they cannot believe the truth! How about that? The words are there for anyone to read, and the video is there to watch. Yet, with that evidence, people would rather believe the lie.

Traditionally, when reporting about a speech or some other event, the reporters do not have the time or space to mention everything that happened during the event. The best way to discuss the event is to provide a sound clip or two. Honest reporters — those not pushing a political agenda — will pick a representative sound bite. The public is used to that as a practice and expects a nonbiased sound bite.

What we call the media today will take sound bites out of context and push them for political purposes. There is no other explanation as to why so many people still, to this day, believe that Trump called neo-Nazis and white nationalists “very fine people.”

I had one interaction where all Republicans were called delusional and that I was living in an alternate reality for believing that Trump didn’t say there were “fine people on both sides.” I provided left-wing sources which debunked this lie.

He said that he had watched the video hundreds of times, and there was no way to interpret his statement other than Trump referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people.”

He ended by stating, “(t)he mental gymnastics and outright delusions you must subject yourself to (in order) to stand by Trump’s (bull) is straight up Orwellian.” I reminded him that I provided him with left-wing sources that debunked the lie about Trump. I then asked for the video he referenced to watch it for myself. He then figuratively walked away. I can only assume he saw the light and realized he was wrong. That’s another save for Scotty!

For the remainder of those who believe the lies about Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people,” I would like to provide the context that you have, obviously, not seen.