It is no surprise to my fans that my columns are big hits. However, the column I wrote about Donald Trump’s election victory was out of this world in terms of feedback. It was incredible how much feedback I received from both like-minded individuals and brainwashed individuals.
I provided a lengthy list of lies spewed over the past decade about Trump. One lie was told so often, even with left-wing sources now admitting that it was a lie; there are people so brainwashed that they cannot believe the truth! How about that? The words are there for anyone to read, and the video is there to watch. Yet, with that evidence, people would rather believe the lie.
Traditionally, when reporting about a speech or some other event, the reporters do not have the time or space to mention everything that happened during the event. The best way to discuss the event is to provide a sound clip or two. Honest reporters — those not pushing a political agenda — will pick a representative sound bite. The public is used to that as a practice and expects a nonbiased sound bite.
What we call the media today will take sound bites out of context and push them for political purposes. There is no other explanation as to why so many people still, to this day, believe that Trump called neo-Nazis and white nationalists “very fine people.”
I had one interaction where all Republicans were called delusional and that I was living in an alternate reality for believing that Trump didn’t say there were “fine people on both sides.” I provided left-wing sources which debunked this lie.
He said that he had watched the video hundreds of times, and there was no way to interpret his statement other than Trump referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people.”
He ended by stating, “(t)he mental gymnastics and outright delusions you must subject yourself to (in order) to stand by Trump’s (bull) is straight up Orwellian.” I reminded him that I provided him with left-wing sources that debunked the lie about Trump. I then asked for the video he referenced to watch it for myself. He then figuratively walked away. I can only assume he saw the light and realized he was wrong. That’s another save for Scotty!
For the remainder of those who believe the lies about Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people,” I would like to provide the context that you have, obviously, not seen.
First, I need to explain a spoiler about AI chat models. What is amazing is that you can converse with them. AI chatbots seem to understand the context of the whole conversation, so when you continue with a train of thought over several different inputs, you do not need to reiterate previous inputs. You can keep adding and clarifying.
This is unlike a traditional search engine, such as Google or Yahoo. With those search engines, when you enter words into the search bar, the search doesn’t keep the context of your previous search to understand your new search terms.
The spoiler about AI is that it re-reads the whole conversation each time you enter a new statement or question. This is how AI tracks your discussion to make it feel like one cohesive interaction.
Keeping the whole conversation in mind is essential when understanding why out-of-context sound bites can be so misleading.
With Trump, the context spanned many questions and answers between Trump and reporters. It was made clear that there were people peacefully protesting (for and against) the removal of a General Robert E. Lee statue. In addition to those who were peacefully protesting, some people were agitating and causing mayhem.
During a back-and-forth with a reporter, Trump stated, “And you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” Again, in context with many of the earlier questions, Trump distinguished between the peaceful protesters and the agitators.
As the interaction continued, Trump said, “and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally.”
While the media worked hard to push the narrative about Trump, the context of his comments shows the truth. It can be difficult to hear that you had been brainwashed — but you were. No one is judging you for this psyop. You were a victim.
