Dump the WSU Greek system

Washington State appellate judges overturned a lower court ruling in the past week. In the newest ruling, the judges said the family of Sam Martinez, the 19-year-old student who died in a WSU fraternity, could sue WSU. It said WSU has a special relationship with WSU students because it recognizes fraternities. This is an important ruling that might lead to the end of the Greek System as we know it at WSU.
The critical part of the ruling says that WSU has a special relationship with Greek students. A special relationship is typically where one person has control or power over another. One person relies on the other person. There can be harm if the person or entity with the special relationship fails in its duty.
Examples of special relationships include teachers and their students, doctors and their patient, air carriers and their passengers, hotels and their guests, and now WSU and members of the Greek system.
WSU has long had an arms-length style regarding the Greek system. The university didn’t want to completely recognize the Greek system, but it realized that it had some room for control. WSU required freshmen to live on campus. Greek houses are off campus. For a long time, WSU would give a waiver to Greek houses. They allowed students to live in Greek houses and considered them on campus. This makes WSU liable for Martinez and all the other Greek students.
The trade-off was that the Greek system had to follow specific rules. This style of approach led WSU to have a duty owed to Greek students. When Sam Martinez tragically died in his fraternity, it showed that the approach WSU took was not good enough to ensure the safety of the students for whom they had a duty.
The Greek system has existed for centuries nationwide and for around a century at WSU. Its historical ideals are positive. Students in the Greek system learned leadership skills, had an academic support system, provided community service and built professional relationships that helped them in the business world.
While these are really good ideals, do Greek houses live up to these ideals today? Has the time for the Greek system come and gone?
Tradition is significant in the Greek system — and hazing has been part of that tradition for a long time. The term hazing is very negative, and for good reason. Those in the Greek system will argue that the deep bond of brotherhood is built through traditional rituals. Some of those who went through the hazing rituals think that those coming in behind them should also experience the hazing.
While carrying embarrassing signs may seem benign compared to forced drinking, any ritual, aka hazing, that relies on public humiliation will escalate to more dangerous forms of hazing.
People look the other way because it is not those rituals that are causing harm and death to students. In their mind, it is the massive push of drugs and alcohol. It is the physical punishment, the paddling, the punching, the fighting, the sleep deprivation and other such activities that lead to harm.
Many of the Greek system’s benefits have been watered down. Leadership opportunities are available in the hundreds of student organizations. Networking has given way to technological networking opportunities. Many of the same social connections are available through various campus organizations. So why does WSU still have the Greek system?
If fraternities pushed group exercises and challenges, they could build the same brotherhood they claim comes from harmful activities. Real group volunteer work on large community service projects. Imagine what could come of the Veterans Memorial near the Pullman cemetery if hundreds of students worked side-by-side to make it happen. Think about the pride in the final product.
With this ruling, WSU must either dump the system or embrace it, necessitating reforms. The ruling means that WSU has a duty owed to the Greek students. If WSU fails to protect the Greek students, it has breached its duty and is liable. WSU has no choice.
How might WSU reenvision the Greek system moving forward?
The Greek system, as it is today, should be put into the history books. WSU should stop recognizing it. However, if that is too big of a step, then WSU should phase out any residential component of the Greek system. They should push professional development and service. Lastly, they should take a hardline approach to prohibiting alcohol and drugs at any sanctioned event.
