Dump the WSU Greek system

Washington State appellate judges overturned a lower court ruling in the past week. In the newest ruling, the judges said the family of Sam Martinez, the 19-year-old student who died in a WSU fraternity, could sue WSU. It said WSU has a special relationship with WSU students because it recognizes fraternities. This is an important ruling that might lead to the end of the Greek System as we know it at WSU.

The critical part of the ruling says that WSU has a special relationship with Greek students. A special relationship is typically where one person has control or power over another. One person relies on the other person. There can be harm if the person or entity with the special relationship fails in its duty.

Examples of special relationships include teachers and their students, doctors and their patient, air carriers and their passengers, hotels and their guests, and now WSU and members of the Greek system.

WSU has long had an arms-length style regarding the Greek system. The university didn’t want to completely recognize the Greek system, but it realized that it had some room for control. WSU required freshmen to live on campus. Greek houses are off campus. For a long time, WSU would give a waiver to Greek houses. They allowed students to live in Greek houses and considered them on campus. This makes WSU liable for Martinez and all the other Greek students.

The trade-off was that the Greek system had to follow specific rules. This style of approach led WSU to have a duty owed to Greek students. When Sam Martinez tragically died in his fraternity, it showed that the approach WSU took was not good enough to ensure the safety of the students for whom they had a duty.

The Greek system has existed for centuries nationwide and for around a century at WSU. Its historical ideals are positive. Students in the Greek system learned leadership skills, had an academic support system, provided community service and built professional relationships that helped them in the business world.

While these are really good ideals, do Greek houses live up to these ideals today? Has the time for the Greek system come and gone?

Tradition is significant in the Greek system — and hazing has been part of that tradition for a long time. The term hazing is very negative, and for good reason. Those in the Greek system will argue that the deep bond of brotherhood is built through traditional rituals. Some of those who went through the hazing rituals think that those coming in behind them should also experience the hazing.