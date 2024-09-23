Earth has seen warmer temperatures than this — but humans haven't

For the first time in a long time, planet Earth reached an average temperature of 58.96 degrees Fahrenheit this year, according to a recently published study in Science, a highly respected journal.

But that’s nothing compared to the hottest temperature of 96.8 degrees F over the past 485 million years.

Even global warming scientists were surprised by findings reported in the article, “A 485-million-year history of Earth’s surface temperature.”

Authors Emily Judd and Jess Tierney, both of the University of Arizona, wrote that the Earth is warming faster today than at any time since 485 million years ago. There were no polar ice caps then and average temperatures were above 86 degrees F.

Climates such as we now live in have existed in just 13% of the 485-million-year period.

Judd said the Earth's average temperature was about 62 degrees F more than 5 million years ago, a level that may be reached in 2100. Humans evolved when average temperatures were as low as 51.8 degrees F.

Carbon dioxide is the Earth’s master temperature dial and we could quickly have a hot time on Mother Earth according to the temperature study.

Quickly, in geologic time, that is.

But there still is urgency.

“We built our civilization around those geologic landscapes of an icehouse. So even though climate has been warmer, humans haven’t lived in a warmer climate, and there are a lot of consequences that humans face during this time,” Judd told the Washington Post.

Most computer models of the Earth’s temperature have been based on ocean temperatures, but they account for only 70% of the Earth. The new study includes both ocean and land temperatures and land temperatures can be hotter.