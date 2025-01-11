OPINION: Erasing DEI helps perpetuate racism, discrimination

Sign painted on the Atlanta Falcon’s endzone: “End Racism.”

For those who may doubt, racism is alive and well in the U.S. today, just ask any person of color or anyone who is from a different culture. Discrimination also still exists, and not just concerning race or gender; just ask someone who has a handicapping condition or who is from a non-Christian religious group.

Ending racism and/or discrimination is much easier said than done when states like Idaho insist on erasing DEI initiatives in colleges and universities.

Since Idaho has yet to even define what DEI is, it is a remarkable turn of events.

For those who do not know, DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. Clearly defined, it is:

Diversity — those elements which separates humans from one another, including culture, race, gender/gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, socio-economic status, handicapping conditions, educational level, etc.

Equity — being fair and just in society. What Australians call “having a fair go.”

Inclusion — An environment where people from different backgrounds feel valued, involved and respected.

Eliminating all DEI programs means Idaho doesn’t respect people from different backgrounds. The action tells students, faculty and staff who might be from another culture or faith, be a female, or who might have a handicapping condition (physical or socio-economic) that they are not valued, they do not belong here.

That, very easily, leads to more racism and discrimination simply because people don’t understand other groups. To be blunt, it is the politics of fear, fear of the “other” in society. If people fear, they will never accept diverse groups as equal.