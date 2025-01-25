Gritman, don’t leave aging population out in the cold

One in five residents, 8,000 people, are age 60 or older in Latah County. According to Gritman Medical Center’s recent public survey, the health needs of these residents rank in the top three areas of priority. The need for preventative health care and senior services ranked 4 out of a possible score of 5 as needing support.

In that context, the recent notice from Gritman to users of the Ron and Janie Nirk Pool and Spa notifying them that the warm-water therapy facility located at the Martin Wellness Center would close Jan. 31 was met by profound dismay and despair. Closing will immediately and negatively affect the health and well-being of clients who rely on it to remain mobile and independent.

For them, the closing is devastating. Patrons use the facility to prepare and recover from knee, back and hip surgery, injuries, strokes, osteoarthritis, and a long list of other acute and compounding chronic conditions. The facility has safe access to a shallow warm-water exercise pool equipped with safety bars, a lift, a hydro-jet spa, specially designed showers, and highly qualified staff for oversight. Of particular importance to users with mobility concerns, the facility has a drop-off area and safe, accessible free parking.

Nothing like this pool is publicly available nearby. The closest comparable public facility is in Plummer in Benewah County. Pool patrons already come from as far away as Kendrick, Potlatch and Genesee to use the Nirk Pool, sometimes transported by caregivers.

The benefits of warm-water exercise are well established by the medical profession. Warm-water aquatic exercise is a low-impact activity that takes the pressure off the bones, joints and muscles. Water also offers natural resistance, which can help strengthen the muscles. The Mayo Clinic recommends aquatic exercise to improve heart health, reduce stress and improve endurance. It is particularly essential for those who cannot do weight-bearing exercise to stay active — in short, to live a full and active life.

But that’s not all. The therapy pool is a place where friendships are made and sustained over time — a remedy to loneliness, isolation and hopelessness that stalk aging populations. And Latah County’s populations are definitely aging. Their health needs are only going to grow.