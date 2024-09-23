A news release from the Whitman County Public Health Department contained very sad news last Friday. An area resident died due to hantavirus. News outlets up and down the Inland Empire ran stories based on this news release. When I read some of the posts in the comments section, I decided I needed to write about this topic.

Some people legitimately seemed to think the hantavirus was a new, made-up virus being pushed on people. Others thought this was another attempt to scare and control the masses. Some commenters likened it to the mass hype around COVID-19.

Let me start by saying this is not a new virus. It became better known after an outbreak in the Four Corners region of the southwest United States in the early 1990s, when a severe, unknown respiratory infection killed several people.

Studying this virus is very difficult because reporting statistics vary widely. What’s true is that it’s deadly if contracted. It kills around 35% to 40% of the people who get infected. Thankfully, it’s not an epidemic in Washington as only one to five cases are reported yearly.

Early recognition and treatment can help survival. Early symptoms are flu-like. Not every hantavirus infection will lead to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome. HPS leads to death by severely damaging portions of the lung.

There is no cure or vaccine. Once transmission has occurred, the best doctors can do is support your body as it fights for life. Therefore, prevention is necessary. There is much more to discuss, but I am limited in space.

Deer mice are well-known carriers of hantavirus around America. The rate at which these mice carry the virus varies region by region. On the Palouse, approximately 10% of deer mice are carriers. That means if you see 10 deer mice, statistically speaking, one has hantavirus.

What should you do if you find evidence of mice? Carefully mitigate and exterminate the mice. Equally important is finding their entry point and sealing it.

Infected deer mice shed the virus in their droppings, urine and saliva. The virus can survive outside of the host for days to weeks. Because the range is so broad, it’s best to assume all droppings may have an active virus and decontaminate the area appropriately.