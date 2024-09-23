OPINION: He paid for that text message with his life

In September 2014, a Colfax man, Samuel Thompson, who was only 20 years old, was driving north on Washington State Route 195. He was texting with a friend. Sam had just passed Albion Road when he crashed head-on with a semitruck that was traveling south. Sam died at the scene.

In the wake of the tragedy, Sam’s parents, Jim and Lisa Thompson, launched a public campaign about the dangers of texting and driving. Sam’s story was shared on TV, radio and newspapers. The Daily News had an article about this on Oct. 18, 2014; you can read it here: bit.ly/4bwG2Gw.

In addition to using the media to spread the word, they also paid for a roadside memorial sign. The Washington Department of Transportation offered the signs to remind the motoring public about dangers and to memorialize the person who died.

If you drive on SR 195 just north of Albion Road, you will see the memorial sign for Sam.

Several additional signs are in other parts of Whitman County. Near the Toyota dealership on the Pullman-Moscow highway is a memorial sign asking people not to drink and drive after three people were killed in an accident. One on SR 195 just south of Colfax also reminds people not to drink and drive. A memorial sign on SR 26 just outside Dusty reminds people to drive safely.

At the beginning of March, the Thompsons received a letter from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The letter said they were removing Sam’s memorial sign on April 1, 2025, citing its age and a new policy.

The letter was received out of the blue and was completely shocking. Jim described this letter as a punch to the gut. I would add that it was a sucker punch. There was never any indication that the sign would come down prematurely. Jim and Lisa drive past the sign daily when they go to work. I cannot imagine the pain of knowing the WSDOT isn’t following the deal they agreed to with the Thompsons.

Jim said the contract they signed informed them that the sign would be removed when it was worn. They said that signs usually last seven to 10 years. If you were driving on SR 195 and looked at Sam’s sign, you’d have no idea that it is 10 years old. It is still in great shape.