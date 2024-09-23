OPINION: Idaho isn’t immune from racism

It would be lovely if racism didn’t exist in Idaho, as claimed by state Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, last month.

However, Idahoans of color say they are frequently the targets of both intentional and unintentional racism. Statistics also paint a very different picture from Foreman’s comments.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports Idaho is 80.7% white, followed by 13.5% Hispanic. Other races listed in the state are 2.2% multiracial, 1.5% Asian, 1% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.8% Black and 0.2% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

Hate crimes statistics in 2022 from the U.S. Justice Department show 70% of the hate crimes reported in Idaho that year were against a person’s race, ethnicity or ancestry. Coming in second were crimes against a person’s religion.

While the actual numbers may seem small — 28 cases in 2022 and 29 in 2021 — these are the reported cases. It is unknown exactly how many cases of racism are occurring because they are not reported to law enforcement. Often, people do not report the event out of fear of reprisal or believing no one will do anything.

Some people may think racism only applies African Americans, a very tiny population here. Reality is: Racism applies to any nonwhite group of people.

When I came to Idaho in 2006, several of my family members said they did not want me to move, that Idaho was “too scary” for a person of color. While I can “pass” as white, a close look shows I do have Indigenous characteristics, possibly leaving me open to racist attacks. People here told me to avoid certain places in the state.

Racism is real, not just in actions such as a physical attack, but also in language. Yes, using the “n” word toward an African American or the “s” word at an Indigenous person are obvious, there are less obvious words as well.

Offensive words and phrases include “uppity,” “No way, Jose,” “Indian giver,” “peanut gallery,” “cake walk,” “long time, no see,” and “moron.” There are many more, all of which originated in a racist ideology.