OPINION: It’s showtime, Congressional Republicans; what’s the script?

It’s a Christmas miracle! That’s right, the U.S. House of Representatives actually passed a short-term spending bill to avert a federal government shutdown. Given the 11th-hour meddling of our incoming president and his emotional-support billionaire, it’s a miracle the GOP-controlled House managed to get anything done.

Keep in mind that passing a short-term spending bill is the fiscal equivalent of feeding coins into a parking meter. It doesn’t solve any big, systemic problems. It just buys House Republicans a little more time.

Now pay close attention because, less than a month from now, both houses of Congress and the White House will be under Republican control. What will this GOP trifecta actually deliver for rank-and-file Americans?

Will the guys in the red hats offer meaningful tax cuts for middle class families? Will they increase the tax deduction for new business start-ups? Will they bring down the cost of health care? Offer child care credits so beleaguered parents can get out of the house to earn a paycheck?

What, exactly, will all this GOP leadership do for the hundreds of millions of Americans who are not independently wealthy?

If history is a guide, the answer is, “Not much.” In fairness, Republican congressmen are pretty good at naming post offices and highway bridges, but delivering jobs and opportunities for their constituents is not a strong point.

As Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle points out, the GOP’s latest flirtation with a government shutdown shows the party’s lack of a meaningful agenda.

“In the game of politics, it is not enough for your enemies to lose. You actually have to win. Try to think back to the last time the Republican Party had an agenda that didn’t boil down to ‘no’? It’s pretty difficult, isn’t it?

“But ‘no,’ by itself, is not an agenda. And that’s basically all the Republican Party is selling right now, to voters and to itself. No to wokeness, no to foreign aid, no to gun control and vaccine mandates — no, in fact, to anything the left says, including ‘Happy Holidays.’”

OK, Megan McArdle is a columnist for an effete East Coast newspaper, so don’t take her word for it.