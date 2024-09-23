OPINION: Let’s consider the aesthetics of wind farms

Wind farms are everywhere rising and becoming part of our cultural and physical landscapes, including our own region of the Palouse.

Just last month a company by the name Steelhead Americas was here to talk about them and specifically a project slated to add 45 turbines on private land just outside Colfax. Pros and cons were addressed, such as adding 150 construction jobs, on the one hand, but finding a solution to affected wildlife, on the other. Cost was mentioned but in the big picture, the project will make more money than spend.

Of the more surprising concerns that emerged, here but elsewhere as well, is the one that touches on aesthetics, a topic and a term almost completely absent from the lexicon of real estate analysis, at least in America. It is a word that comes down to us from philosophy, examining issues related to principles associated with beauty. It is almost never used to assess the value of property or in any way prevent a developer from building. A house can be ugly as sin and it would still find the light of day, so long it meets egress and fire codes and has the requisite bedrooms, bathrooms and so on.

That the word has appeared anywhere close to the built environment is heartening. For the first time in a long time, people are talking about beauty, not as a matter that is in the eye of the beholder but as one that affects the common good. That is very impressive and perhaps can be extended to discuss places such as Grand Avenue and Bishop Boulevard, and countless other streets in our neck of the woods that are visually difficult to stomach.

Of specific interest to those who worry about wind farms is the question of views, in this case as obstructed by enormous steel columns and equally magnificent fan blades, spanning on average around 170 feet in length. Indeed, so prevalent has this issue become nationally, it has generated studies of its own to figure out how to assess impact. “It should be recognized that while it is important to document where a wind project can be seen from,” insists one study, “visibility by itself does not mean that a proposed wind project will have significant or unreasonable impacts on visual resources.” Rather the distinction lies in “understanding how the project is seen within important views and in light of viewer expectation at viewing locations.”