OPINION: Let’s consider the aesthetics of wind farms

Wind farms are everywhere rising and becoming part of our cultural and physical landscapes, including our own region of the Palouse.
Just last month a company by the name Steelhead Americas was here to talk about them and specifically a project slated to add 45 turbines on private land just outside Colfax. Pros and cons were addressed, such as adding 150 construction jobs, on the one hand, but finding a solution to affected wildlife, on the other. Cost was mentioned but in the big picture, the project will make more money than spend.
Of the more surprising concerns that emerged, here but elsewhere as well, is the one that touches on aesthetics, a topic and a term almost completely absent from the lexicon of real estate analysis, at least in America. It is a word that comes down to us from philosophy, examining issues related to principles associated with beauty. It is almost never used to assess the value of property or in any way prevent a developer from building. A house can be ugly as sin and it would still find the light of day, so long it meets egress and fire codes and has the requisite bedrooms, bathrooms and so on.
That the word has appeared anywhere close to the built environment is heartening. For the first time in a long time, people are talking about beauty, not as a matter that is in the eye of the beholder but as one that affects the common good. That is very impressive and perhaps can be extended to discuss places such as Grand Avenue and Bishop Boulevard, and countless other streets in our neck of the woods that are visually difficult to stomach.
Of specific interest to those who worry about wind farms is the question of views, in this case as obstructed by enormous steel columns and equally magnificent fan blades, spanning on average around 170 feet in length. Indeed, so prevalent has this issue become nationally, it has generated studies of its own to figure out how to assess impact. “It should be recognized that while it is important to document where a wind project can be seen from,” insists one study, “visibility by itself does not mean that a proposed wind project will have significant or unreasonable impacts on visual resources.” Rather the distinction lies in “understanding how the project is seen within important views and in light of viewer expectation at viewing locations.”
Totally understandable. But let me propose a different way to look at the turbines. Yes, they rise and obstruct but they also create and solve, namely renewable energy and the rise of greenhouse gases. Evidence is everywhere available that burning fossil fuel as a source of energy is not sustainable. “Billions of tons of CO2 are released into the atmosphere every year as a result of coal, oil and gas production,” tells us a 2020 United Nations report on climate change. “Disasters linked to climate and weather extremes have always been part of our earths system,” the report continues, “but they are becoming more frequent and intense as the world warms.” And on and on, the science by now familiar.
Wind farms may not be the final answer to the planet’s environmental problems, but they are making a difference. If so and if you can bring yourself to believe that, not through this article but through your own research, might we then look at the turbines through a difference lens? Might we see them as beautiful in themselves, not objects that obstruct but as focal points worthy of visual admiration.
Every day and every hour they labor ceaselessly and largely independent of human reliance, turning and lumbering to generate the kind of energy that is free of pollution. Yes, they require fossil fuel to ship and assemble, but they also give expression to the ability to believe in solutions that are bigger than ourselves, namely powers that while not of human scale are critical to saving our collective from total demise. They speak to our fidelity to look beyond petty quibbles and side with forces that have the capacity to protect the future.
It is not for nothing that Don Quixote refused to think of windmills as anything but sublime giants, against whose fight he would become magnificent himself. “Fortune guides our path,” he tells Sancho, his sidekick in the famous novel named after him. “There ahead are 40 giants. I shall take their lives, and when I do the people will reward us for clearing giants from their land, and we shall be rich!” That Don Quixote was delusional and almost lost his life doing battle with “whirling arms” may have been funny and stupid on his part, but his incident also makes clear the extent to which big problems sometimes demand bigger responses.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington State University where he teaches courses in design and theory.