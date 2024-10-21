Sections
OpinionOctober 24, 2024

Letters to the editor

Dr. Pam has my support

I am a 47 year resident of Pullman and am very pleased to endorse Dr. Pam Kohlmeier for the 9th District House of Representatives. Dr. Pam is both a physician and an attorney.

She would be a breath of fresh air in the legislature where she would bring broad knowledge and her background in many issues facing eastern Washington. Dr. Pam has already made at least 12 visits to Pullman to meet voters here and listen to their concerns. Her energy is infectious. I don’t remember ever being so impressed with a candidate for the Legislature as I am with her. She has my unqualified support.

Libby Walker

Pullman

