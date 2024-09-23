Letters to the Editor

Making money isn’t the pool’s point
The Daily News reported (Oct. 12) that Pullman School District Director of Operations Juston Pollestad says he doesn’t know of any public pool that is a revenue maker.
Just wondering, does he know of any public park that is a money maker?
Is track and field a money maker? How about baseball? Basketball? Wrestling?
If fully accounted for, I doubt that even football is a money maker.
Yes, many team sports help provide school spirit. That’s all well and good. But I consider swimming, a zero money-raising sport, more important than major team sports because it produces life-long benefits for its participants, as does cross-country running.
Several of the six Day children were lifeguards. Two were on Pullman swim teams. Two were lifeguards as adults, and one of them, now in his 60s, still is. One still swims regularly. He couldn’t play football because of a knee injured in wrestling and had to wear a brace and opposing players kept targeting his knee. A daughter, fighting late-stage cancer, recently swam 300 yards.
Their mother, now in her 80s, swims and exercises three days a week in the warm pool at the Aquatic Center. There she socializes with other retired folks who benefit both from the exercise and socialization.
As for the city’s part in the swimming pool, how much money do city parks produce? What revenues are associated with soccer, baseball, tennis and pickleball?
The indoor Aquatic Center is an important asset for all ages and deserves continued support.
If donations can’t be raised for needed repairs and updates, perhaps a bond issue could be passed.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Attorney backs Brozik
I endorse Jenna Brozik as the next Superior Court judge.
My name is Paul Hanes and I am an associate attorney at Prinz & Brozik Law Offices, and I have worked for Jenna for the last seven years, primarily working in Whitman County Superior Court. I have been practicing law since 2015. I have practiced law in front of judges in more than five counties in Washington and three counties in Idaho. ...
One of the things that I found unique about Jenna is that she has maintained her passion and optimism that all law students start out with. ... Jenna has been able to maintain her zeal and passion for helping people and she stays true to her moral convictions at the same time.
Jenna is one of the only attorneys I have met who would turn away a paying client because she had no interest in assisting, for example, someone who wanted to cover up the abuse of their spouse. Jenna firmly believes that everyone deserves their day in court, but that sentiment does not have to extend to knowingly assisting criminals and violent predators in their abuse of the system. ...
Jenna is a very detailed and meticulous lawyer. ... She is a very well-rounded attorney who has worked in, to name just a few, criminal law, family law, foster care/dependencies, wills and estate planning, landlord/tenant cases, Washington State University disciplinary hearings, employment law, Medicare/Medicaid law, and the list goes on. ... Her wealth of experience sets her apart from the other candidate in this race.
Jenna’s wide-ranging experience and love of learning will be essential in a jurisdiction like ours here in Whitman County where every single case in the county, other than small claims and misdemeanors, will be her sole responsibility.
I wholeheartedly and unreservedly recommend voting Jenna Brozik our new Superior Court judge. ... The Superior Court judge makes decisions everyday that can change people’s lives forever and I would only trust such important decisions to someone who cares deeply about the people in her courtroom. I urge you to give your full support to Jenna Brozik, who is that person and always has been.
Paul Hanes
Pullman
Brozik, a force to be reckoned with
Jenna Brozik was my attorney for a very difficult child custody case following the death of my sister in 2018. I am forever grateful to Jenna for how hard she fought for my family and my niece. She did this because she cared and truly wanted the best outcome for my entire family. During the child custody trial, Jenna showed she was a force to be reckoned with.
Jenna has the best qualities to be the next judge. She is ethical, honest, fair and is very knowledgeable of the law. It seems like there is a system of favoritism that exists in the judicial system in Whitman County Superior Court. It is time to elect a judge who is not a part of that system who will enforce and follow the law as it is written. There is a reason why the position of judge is an elected position and not an appointed position.
She is never unprepared and always has her facts and research together. One of Jenna’s greatest strengths is that she is calm under pressure and has a good temperament. I believe Jenna will be an exceptional Superior Court judge and I say this from experience!
LaVenna Cai
Colfax
Backs Brozik
I am an attorney who has practiced in Whitman County for more than 50 years. I am also a Whitman County Superior Court commissioner. I am endorsing Jenna Brozik for Superior Court judge. Jenna is the most qualified candidate running for the position. She has the experience and background to handle all the types of cases that come before the judge in Superior Court.
Jenna will bring a fresh new perspective to the bench, something Whitman County needs right now.
She has the judicial demeanor, temperament, integrity and experience to be the next Superior Court judge. She is ethical and has a strong passion for justice. I am confident Jenna will be an excellent judge.
Howard Neill
Pullman
New Latah County leadership needed
Latah County commissioners: People need to vote in November. Latah County needs balance. We need people who will help the residents of the county. We need people who will help Sheriff Skiles do what needs done to secure our jail.
The commissioners we have now are one-sided and do not care about this county or the people who live in it. They do not care about the people who work for the county. You could put them in a room of 100 people, the majority being county employees, and I doubt they would know even a handful of them. They have no clue what they are doing other than running us into the ground. We need change. Think before you vote.
Peter Lyndslee
Troy