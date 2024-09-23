Letters to the Editor

Making money isn’t the pool’s point

The Daily News reported (Oct. 12) that Pullman School District Director of Operations Juston Pollestad says he doesn’t know of any public pool that is a revenue maker.

Just wondering, does he know of any public park that is a money maker?

Is track and field a money maker? How about baseball? Basketball? Wrestling?

If fully accounted for, I doubt that even football is a money maker.

Yes, many team sports help provide school spirit. That’s all well and good. But I consider swimming, a zero money-raising sport, more important than major team sports because it produces life-long benefits for its participants, as does cross-country running.

Several of the six Day children were lifeguards. Two were on Pullman swim teams. Two were lifeguards as adults, and one of them, now in his 60s, still is. One still swims regularly. He couldn’t play football because of a knee injured in wrestling and had to wear a brace and opposing players kept targeting his knee. A daughter, fighting late-stage cancer, recently swam 300 yards.

Their mother, now in her 80s, swims and exercises three days a week in the warm pool at the Aquatic Center. There she socializes with other retired folks who benefit both from the exercise and socialization.

As for the city’s part in the swimming pool, how much money do city parks produce? What revenues are associated with soccer, baseball, tennis and pickleball?

The indoor Aquatic Center is an important asset for all ages and deserves continued support.

If donations can’t be raised for needed repairs and updates, perhaps a bond issue could be passed.

Terence L. Day

Pullman

Attorney backs Brozik

I endorse Jenna Brozik as the next Superior Court judge.

My name is Paul Hanes and I am an associate attorney at Prinz & Brozik Law Offices, and I have worked for Jenna for the last seven years, primarily working in Whitman County Superior Court. I have been practicing law since 2015. I have practiced law in front of judges in more than five counties in Washington and three counties in Idaho. ...

One of the things that I found unique about Jenna is that she has maintained her passion and optimism that all law students start out with. ... Jenna has been able to maintain her zeal and passion for helping people and she stays true to her moral convictions at the same time.

Jenna is one of the only attorneys I have met who would turn away a paying client because she had no interest in assisting, for example, someone who wanted to cover up the abuse of their spouse. Jenna firmly believes that everyone deserves their day in court, but that sentiment does not have to extend to knowingly assisting criminals and violent predators in their abuse of the system. ...

Jenna is a very detailed and meticulous lawyer. ... She is a very well-rounded attorney who has worked in, to name just a few, criminal law, family law, foster care/dependencies, wills and estate planning, landlord/tenant cases, Washington State University disciplinary hearings, employment law, Medicare/Medicaid law, and the list goes on. ... Her wealth of experience sets her apart from the other candidate in this race.

Jenna’s wide-ranging experience and love of learning will be essential in a jurisdiction like ours here in Whitman County where every single case in the county, other than small claims and misdemeanors, will be her sole responsibility.