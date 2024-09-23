Letters to the Editor

Retired judge endorses Brozik

I am writing to endorse the election of Jenna Brozik for the Whitman County Superior Court position. I am a retired Spokane County District Court Judge. I also have served as a Pro Tem judge on the Whitman County bench. Since my retirement I have served as a mediator on hundreds of cases throughout eastern Washington.

I have had the pleasure of serving as mediator on many Whitman County cases when Jenna was an attorney for one of the parties. I have observed Jenna to be a zealous advocate for her clients and to have a humble personality that helped set the stage for a fair and peaceful settlement of the cases. She impressed me with her legal skills and knowledge of the law. She was always well prepared. She cares deeply for people and is sensitive to their fears and anxieties about the law and courts. I believe that Jenna Brozik would be a great Superior Court judge.

Rick White

Sandberg has the experience

Eighteen years ago I was pleased to bring Roger Sandberg into our law firm. He has proven to be a very competent trial attorney, having success before juries in both civil and criminal matters. Roger and his wife, Heather, are raising three great kids.

The reason all current and retired judges, who the candidates have actually practiced before, support Roger for Whitman County Superior judge is twofold. First, Roger has the patience, integrity and judicial demeanor that is essential. Second, his opponent’s legal experience is very limited, she has exclusively been a divorce lawyer. She has never had a jury trial. She has never handled a criminal felony which is half of the court’s case load.

I urge you to vote for the only candidate who has the experience and character necessary for the job, Roger Sandberg.

Tim Esser

Pullman

Dawes is up to the task

Controlling women’s bodies, deciding what books are unfit for children and setting up a punishment system for both scenarios, trying to amend the Idaho Constitution, HJR-5, by adding unnecessary language, attempting to mix church and state through school vouchers are some of the issues that have been discussed and/or passed by the current Legislature.

We need a Legislature that will tackle property taxes, infrastructure, school buildings maintenance, state help in constructing new schools and adjusting the home owners exemption to reflect the reality of real estate costs, to mention a few of the important issues facing Idaho.

Kathy Dawes is up to the task. She has been involved locally for years, both politically and civically. Kathy is well known and respected because she listens to residents and treats them with respect. She is a champion for women’s autonomy, recognizes and respects professionals in all fields and trusts them to help people make decisions that affect their personal lives.

Kathy worked tirelessly to help collect enough signatures so the Open Primary Initiative will be on the ballot in November, a daunting job that entailed countless hours of tedious paperwork and attention to detail.

Kathy has proven herself capable and ready to be one of our next District 6 next representatives.

Please read her stances on Idaho issues on her webpage or contact her directly; she will be happy to talk with you.

Vote for Kathy Dawes on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Kathy Weber

Moscow

Dawes, Parker are the picks

There are yard signs everywhere in Moscow for Kathy Dawes for Idaho House and Julia Parker for Idaho Senate. This is good news for two reasons. Firstly, these two candidates are extremely community-minded, experienced and well-suited to represent our district. And secondly because their opponents sadly are not.

Do we really want to be represented by Dan Foreman as senator who at a public forum shockingly yelled “go back where you came from” at candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Nez Perce tribal member? Foreman then left the meeting. He denies that there is any racism in Idaho and won’t even listen to voters’ questions on the subject.

Do we want another term for Brandon Mitchell, who consistently votes following his party dictates rather than considering local opinions, needs and values? For example, Mitchell has made it harder for seniors to vote absentee, wanted to eliminate the county courthouses voting boxes, has voted against funding for the University of Idaho, and voted for HB Bill 314a that was so vague and punitive against libraries that Gov. Little vetoed it. And that’s just the start of the list!