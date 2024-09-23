Letters to the Editor

Retired judge endorses Brozik
I am writing to endorse the election of Jenna Brozik for the Whitman County Superior Court position. I am a retired Spokane County District Court Judge. I also have served as a Pro Tem judge on the Whitman County bench. Since my retirement I have served as a mediator on hundreds of cases throughout eastern Washington.
I have had the pleasure of serving as mediator on many Whitman County cases when Jenna was an attorney for one of the parties. I have observed Jenna to be a zealous advocate for her clients and to have a humble personality that helped set the stage for a fair and peaceful settlement of the cases. She impressed me with her legal skills and knowledge of the law. She was always well prepared. She cares deeply for people and is sensitive to their fears and anxieties about the law and courts. I believe that Jenna Brozik would be a great Superior Court judge.
Rick White
Sandberg has the experience
Eighteen years ago I was pleased to bring Roger Sandberg into our law firm. He has proven to be a very competent trial attorney, having success before juries in both civil and criminal matters. Roger and his wife, Heather, are raising three great kids.
The reason all current and retired judges, who the candidates have actually practiced before, support Roger for Whitman County Superior judge is twofold. First, Roger has the patience, integrity and judicial demeanor that is essential. Second, his opponent’s legal experience is very limited, she has exclusively been a divorce lawyer. She has never had a jury trial. She has never handled a criminal felony which is half of the court’s case load.
I urge you to vote for the only candidate who has the experience and character necessary for the job, Roger Sandberg.
Tim Esser
Pullman
Dawes is up to the task
Controlling women’s bodies, deciding what books are unfit for children and setting up a punishment system for both scenarios, trying to amend the Idaho Constitution, HJR-5, by adding unnecessary language, attempting to mix church and state through school vouchers are some of the issues that have been discussed and/or passed by the current Legislature.
We need a Legislature that will tackle property taxes, infrastructure, school buildings maintenance, state help in constructing new schools and adjusting the home owners exemption to reflect the reality of real estate costs, to mention a few of the important issues facing Idaho.
Kathy Dawes is up to the task. She has been involved locally for years, both politically and civically. Kathy is well known and respected because she listens to residents and treats them with respect. She is a champion for women’s autonomy, recognizes and respects professionals in all fields and trusts them to help people make decisions that affect their personal lives.
Kathy worked tirelessly to help collect enough signatures so the Open Primary Initiative will be on the ballot in November, a daunting job that entailed countless hours of tedious paperwork and attention to detail.
Kathy has proven herself capable and ready to be one of our next District 6 next representatives.
Please read her stances on Idaho issues on her webpage or contact her directly; she will be happy to talk with you.
Vote for Kathy Dawes on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Kathy Weber
Moscow
Dawes, Parker are the picks
There are yard signs everywhere in Moscow for Kathy Dawes for Idaho House and Julia Parker for Idaho Senate. This is good news for two reasons. Firstly, these two candidates are extremely community-minded, experienced and well-suited to represent our district. And secondly because their opponents sadly are not.
Do we really want to be represented by Dan Foreman as senator who at a public forum shockingly yelled “go back where you came from” at candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Nez Perce tribal member? Foreman then left the meeting. He denies that there is any racism in Idaho and won’t even listen to voters’ questions on the subject.
Do we want another term for Brandon Mitchell, who consistently votes following his party dictates rather than considering local opinions, needs and values? For example, Mitchell has made it harder for seniors to vote absentee, wanted to eliminate the county courthouses voting boxes, has voted against funding for the University of Idaho, and voted for HB Bill 314a that was so vague and punitive against libraries that Gov. Little vetoed it. And that’s just the start of the list!
In contrast, Kathy Dawes has worked many years as a teacher and has shown great leadership and caring as a volunteer educator regarding legislative matters. She is running to help bring Idahoans together to work for a better state for all. Julia Parker is a nurse and a member of the Moscow City Council, where she has demonstrated her conviction to listen carefully to various viewpoints and to work for useful solutions.
We need to elect candidates willing to listen and who support rather than undermine our vital democratic institutions, including public schools, voting rights and the University of Idaho. Please join me in casting your votes for Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Vote no on keeping Judge Marshall
On Nov. 5, I will be voting NO on retaining Latah County Judge Megan Marshall and you should to, here’s why:
Judge Marshall allowed cases against individuals charged with violating “COVID lockdowns” to proceed for months before finally dismissing them three months after the arrests. Ultimately, higher courts would conclude that the prosecution “should have never seen the inside of a courtroom” and wrongful arrest suits cost the city more than $300,000. Judge Marshall should not have allowed these wrongful criminal cases and lockdowns to have persisted for so many months.
Also in 2018, Judge Marshall refused to allow First Amendment arguments to be presented in court after a pair of protestors were arrested for distributing stickers critical of the city government.
Latah County voters, if you care about freedom and the First Amendment, please join me in voting NO in Judge Marshall’s retention election.
Colton Bennett
Moscow
Prop 1 gives voters the power
Hot-headed, yes. So hot-headed that he can’t remember what he said when having a tantrum, maybe. Dan Foreman has on numerous occasions demonstrated his inability to listen to any point of view other than his own. However at a public forum, to swear, and yell at another candidate to “Go back where you came from,” is beyond the pale, especially when the target of the comment is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, and Foreman is from Illinois.
Despite confirmation of these behaviors from numerous witnesses, the Republican Party denies it happened and at the same time say it was a “set up.” Perhaps Trish Carter-Goodheart knew that calmly expressing her opinion would upset Foreman and cause him to walk out.
We need representatives who can listen to and consider differing points of view, even when they hold strong personal beliefs.
It is time to take the choice of candidates away from the party elites and give all voters a chance to pick candidates who will represent most of us, not just the extremes. Proposition 1 will bring an open primary in which all voters will have a choice. The top four candidates will go on the general election. Each party can choose which of these candidates they to support and funnel money to. Each voter will get to choose who best represents them.
The primaries are paid for by all taxpayers. All voters should get to vote in them. Please vote yes on Proposition 1.
Robert S. Johnson
Moscow
Breath of fresh air
What a breath of fresh air it was recently to hear three intelligent, informed and civil local candidates at the League of Women Voters candidate forum. Lori McCann, Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker demonstrated what our political landscape can look like. Being willing to work across aisles, for the betterment of their constituents is key to getting out of the divisive environment that we are currently in.
I thank them all for providing well researched and thoughtful answers to current issues in Idaho. Above all, please vote on Nov. 5.
Mary L. Baker
Moscow