Letters to the Editor

Mitchell no friend to women
Based on his voting record, Brandon Mitchell is no friend to the women of Legislative District 6.
Mitchell has consistently supported Idaho’s strict abortion laws, forcing Idaho women with crisis pregnancies to seek out-of-state emergency medical care and threatening physicians with prison terms and loss of their medical licenses. In addition, Mitchell voted “no” on a bill that extended postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months and “no” on a bill that enabled women to secure a six-month supply of birth control pills rather than month-by-month prescriptions.
In its party platform, the Idaho Republican Party declares all abortions murder. In Idaho, the penalty for premeditated murder ranges from life with the possibility of parole after 10 years, to death.
Next up in the Idaho Legislature: a possible ban on abortion pills and other forms of birth control such as IUDs.
Individual freedom is one of Idaho’s most cherished values. Mitchell’s District 6 opponent, Kathy Dawes, believes in individual freedom for everyone to make personal medical decisions, including those regarding reproductive health care. I urge you to protect Idahoans’ individual freedoms with a November vote for Kathy Dawes.
Linwood Laughy
Moscow