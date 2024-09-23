Letters to the Editor

No to Washington’s I-2109
I am writing to express my concerns regarding Initiative 2109 (I-2109), which seeks to repeal Washington’s capital gains tax. While I understand the perspectives of those in favor, I believe this change could have significant implications for the broader community.
As a concerned parent with young children, I believe this initiative would undermine critical funding for essential services that benefit the future of Washington state, particularly children benefiting from early childhood care and education.
The capital gains tax affects only the wealthiest 0.2% of Washingtonians — those with stock profits exceeding $250,000. It generated nearly $900 million in 2023 alone, funding crucial programs like early childhood education, child care and public schools. Repealing this tax would significantly reduce funding for these services, creating a void that will disproportionately impact families who rely on affordable child care and quality public education.
In an era of increasing inequality, it is critical that we invest in services that create opportunities for everyone.
I urge readers to consider voting NO to I-2109 to ensure that we continue funding programs that help build a more equitable future for all.
Chidobe Ugwu
Pullman
Skiles is my pick again
I’m voting again for Richie Skiles for sheriff of Latah County.
Richie has always been an honest, forthright man and law enforcement official.
He has always placed the safety and welfare of the citizens of Latah County as his highest priority.
As a resident of rural Latah County for 47 years and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office is my primary emergency services agency. I can honestly say the Sheriff’s Office under the Skiles administration is the most responsive and professional that I have known. This includes my 17 years’ as a deputy, detective and lieutenant for Latah County in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
Tom Blewett
Genesee
Fry in, Skiles out
James Fry is Latah County voters’ one clear choice for sheriff.
As Moscow chief of police, he was a true leader, putting welfare of the community first. As a 29-year police professional, earning degrees from the UofI and completing the FBI National Academy, he’s fully committed to community policing and knows how to do it.
It’s time to bring that professionalism to the rest of the county.
And the Fry family understands the unique challenges of our small towns. They raised their children in Troy schools and James was a Troy school board trustee. He understands our schools and what’s needed to keep them safe, positive places for our kids.
Our current sheriff, Richie Skiles, has had eight years to get it right and hasn’t.
Despite saying over the years that everything is fine and nothing needs fixed, we know that’s not the case.
Just look at our county jail. As his chief deputy said, “We fail it.”
Skiles hadn’t owned up to the problem and wouldn’t now if rumors hadn’t forced him to. Instead of budgeting to fix problems, he’s let them become a crisis. Now the only way to fix it is to pass a big bond levy or raise sales taxes.
What else have you broken, Richie?
Skiles has indeed failed it. Mostly he’s failed to grow into the leader we had all hoped he would become when elected sheriff.
It’s James Fry’s turn. Put your X on Fry for sheriff on Tuesday.
Barry Johnson
Potlatch
Ranked choice voting no mystery
Election Day looms. Beside the BIG one there is a proposal in Idaho, on the ballot by a lot of hard workers and enough supporters, to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) in our state. I urge everyone to not just blow this off as too confusing but rather read it, and consider it carefully as a very reasonable way to make your vote count! Ryan Urie wrote an opinion piece in the Daily News recently. Here is a cogent paragraph explaining it and I quote:
“Under our existing system, there is enormous pressure to vote for one of two candidates rather than ‘throwing your vote away’ by voting your conscience. But if Prop 1 passes, you’ll not only have more than two choices, you’ll also be able to vote for whom you actually want to win without risk of thereby aiding the candidate you don’t want. Even if your preferred candidate gets the fewest votes in the first round and gets eliminated, your vote will simply transfer to your second choice instead of being rendered irrelevant as the current system does. This is how RCV breaks the tyranny of an entrenched two-party system, makes elections more democratic and elects politicians who better represent the voting public.”
This is not some new or scary conspiratory theory, rather a way to reasonably make your vote count, even if the candidate you prefer first doesn’t get enough votes. In my mind it is SO much more representative of democracy than the current lame two-party option we are currently held to. Winning ought not to be based on how much money you raise!
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
Parker a problem-solver
Julia Parker is a conscientious problem-solver who has consistently stepped up to serve the community, and I’m thrilled that she’s running for Idaho state Senate.
I’ve known Julia for many years in various capacities as a fantastic fellow parent, and I know people who’ve trusted and depended on her in her work as a nurse caring for elderly people. Julia has a proven track record of working collaboratively with people from a wide range of backgrounds — I know she will engage with all her constituents honestly and really listen to them, as she has done as a city council member. She has thoughtful and valuable contributions to make to our state in the areas of healthcare, education, tax relief, conservation, and economic development, and she is respectful of all Idahoans. (You can read about these on her website, votejuliaparker.com.)
Julia is energetic and effective, exactly the sort of person we need for this job — in fact, the exact person we need for this job. I urge you to join me in voting for Julia Parker for Idaho state Senate.
Judy Sobeloff
Moscow
Support for Mitchell
As our local elections are approaching, I am impressed to share my thoughts on our current representative, Brandon Mitchell, for the Idaho state House. Over the years I have watched his record, he puts the Constitutions of the United States and the state of Idaho first. In his time in Boise, he has worked on property tax relief and protecting our votes. He is also a big supporter of our children and those in the foster care system.
Brandon works hard, but he is never too busy for the people. I recently had an assignment in which I needed to interview a political figure. He was supportive and quick to accommodate my needs. Why? Because he cares about the people and their success. He is willing to have a conversation with you, despite any differences of opinion, in hopes to learn, grow, and make informed decisions on policy. He has an open-door policy and wants feedback from his constituents. He has chosen to avoid contention or name-calling in his election process, despite misinformation spread about him, and instead lets his good character and hard work speak for themselves.
I know Brandon Mitchell to be an honorable man who will continue to stand up for us here in District 6. He will continue to work hard to make Idaho a fantastic place to live and raise a family. I will be voting for Brandon Mitchell for Idaho state representative, and I ask that you will as well.
Emily Whitney
Moscow
Dawes is worthy of your vote
Kathy Dawes and I were teaching colleagues in the Moscow School District, where I observed her dedication, ambition and her immense interest in educating children. After her teaching career, she has actively worked to encourage individuals to become informed and involved in community affairs. Kathy shares our values and is very well suited to serve our district as state representative.
Kathy’s opponent, incumbent Brandon Mitchell, has shown with his extreme views that he is not the right person for this district. For example, he supported Idaho’s abortion ban that has been called one of the worst in the country. He supported the so-called “School and Library Protection Act,” which disrespects parental rights and makes decisions that should appropriately be left to educators. And, in a district for which the University of Idaho is a main economic engine, he voted against funding for colleges and universities. It is time to make a change.
Kathy Dawes will listen to your concerns. Her qualities of character and common sense are beyond reproach. Please give her your vote.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Kohlmeier is a champion
Remember that proposed bike trail between Colfax, Albion and Pullman? It’s been talked about for a decade but it remains as nonexistent as it’s ever been. Rail traffic on the corridor stopped years ago and it hasn’t been used for anything productive since.
Federal railbanking law not only allows but encourages the right-of-way to be converted into a public trail and bike path. The Chipman Trail has been railbanked in this manner.
Here’s the kicker: We the people already own it but it languishes unused instead of benefiting the local economy and the public health and quality of life as such trails are proven to do. It’s time for the citizens who own the corridor to get a reasonable return on their investment in this valuable asset.
As state property, it is up to the legislature to decide what to do with it. To this point, our three local state legislators refuse to support the trail project.
We now have a champion running for the legislature who recognizes the broad value a trail would give us and will help get it done. More importantly, she wants to find solutions to the opioid crisis and better mental health, housing, and rural broadband accessibility. As an emergency physician and lawyer specializing in health law, she is an earnest overachiever that I want working for what I think is important.
Vote for Dr. Pam Kohlmeier for state representative District 9.
Richard Wesson
Pullman
Voter suppression
It is a sad situation, but the new Idaho voting law is preventing my brother and other disabled people from exercising their right to vote. Because he is bedridden, new to Idaho and cannot appear at a DMV office to have his photo taken, he cannot obtain an Idaho photo ID to register to vote.
I spoke with Brandon Mitchell, representative District 6, who co-sponsored the bill that became law this year and he assured me that the DMV would make “house calls” in situations like this. I checked with Lewiston DMV, Boise DMV and Idaho Transportation Department. I even spoke with the Office of the Secretary of State, and it was confirmed: Disabled people who can’t physically get to a DMV office cannot obtain an ID and subsequently cannot register to vote. Evidently our legislators either didn’t think about this issue when passing this law or didn’t care. The result is a segment of our population is blocked from exercising their constitutional right to vote.
Fast forward two weeks. I refused to accept that my brother, who lives in a care facility, was being denied his right to vote because of a poorly implemented law. Like a dog with a bone, I continued making phone calls and asking for help to rectify this problem. There was no process in place. Finally, after hours of emails and phone calls, I received a solution from Boise ITD with coordination between Lewiston DMV (where paperwork was presented) and local ITD, who ultimately performed a photo “house call.” My brother, with my intervention, was able to meet all the requirements to obtain a photo ID. ...
Just because a person is immobile doesn’t make them any less an American citizen. All citizens deserve the opportunity to vote without having to spend days on the phone navigating a process whereby disabled or home bound individuals can fulfill the requirements in a voting law. Come on Idaho, we can do better than this.
Carol Fletcher
Lewiston
‘School choice’ facts and myth
Voters who value their local public schools must know where candidates stand regarding private school funding or so-called “school choice.”
Myth: Private school vouchers are the way for Idahoans to have “school choice.”
Fact: Idaho already has school choice. The state offers traditional public schools; alternative schools; charter schools; magnet schools; online schools; and homeschooling without state requirements or oversight.
Myth: Private school vouchers — using public tax money to pay for private education — will enable my child to attend private school.
Fact: If you cannot afford private school now, vouchers will not pay enough to send your child. Instead, parents who already afford private schools will receive that money.
Fact: There are no private schools in most Idaho communities.
Myth: Private school vouchers will not harm my local public school.
Fact: Money that goes to parents of private school students is money that could have been spent to support our local public schools. There is only so much money in the state funding pie.
Myth: I don’t want my tax dollars to pay for private schools in other communities. But school choice sounds like a good thing.
Fact: Those pushing private school vouchers use terms like school choice, Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), tax credit scholarships, opportunity scholarships, tuition tax credits, empowering parents, etc. to disguise the true nature of their proposals.
Vote for District 6 candidates who will support public schools: Julia Parker, Kathy Dawes, Lori McCann, Trish Carter-Goodheart.
Teresa Fabricius
Viola
Thorne is my pick
I’m writing to wholeheartedly endorse Mark Thorne for Latah County Commissioner. I’ve known Mark for a few years, mostly through his role as current president of the Moscow Food Co-op Board of Directors. I know firsthand that Mark supports equity and access for all individuals. He truly believes that everyone has the right to be heard, respected and treated fairly.
Mark is warm, kind, and patient, and has a deep love and respect for rural communities, a plus for anyone seeking this role. He knows that the people working in the departments that commissioners oversee are dedicated, skilled and hard-working, and will work tirelessly to form trusted connections and collaborations. As a scientist and researcher, Mark also has a unique and valuable perspective on the multiplicity of issues faced by commissioners.
Mark Thorne is a highly qualified and enthusiastic candidate for Latah County commissioner, and I warmly encourage you to vote for him this November.
Lysa Salsbury
Moscow
Who would do that?
My Harris-Walz sign was stolen from my yard. I wonder who and why someone would do that?
Blake Ballard
Moscow
What about protecting minors?
It is tragic and unnecessary that Democrats have allowed themselves to be hoodwinked into supporting gender change surgery and cross sex hormones for Idaho minors. I was at a candidate forum a few weeks ago, and Julia Parker said that she does not oppose minors in Idaho having gender change surgery or cross sex hormones. She said that we don’t know enough about the science. If that is so, wouldn’t that support protecting minors from these procedures?
So many of the kids who begin treatment don’t really understand fully what they are doing. Many have mental or emotional problems that are part of their gender confusion. Many kids change their minds about wanting to change genders if they simply go through puberty.
Lois Johnston
Moscow