Letters to the Editor

No to Washington’s I-2109

I am writing to express my concerns regarding Initiative 2109 (I-2109), which seeks to repeal Washington’s capital gains tax. While I understand the perspectives of those in favor, I believe this change could have significant implications for the broader community.

As a concerned parent with young children, I believe this initiative would undermine critical funding for essential services that benefit the future of Washington state, particularly children benefiting from early childhood care and education.

The capital gains tax affects only the wealthiest 0.2% of Washingtonians — those with stock profits exceeding $250,000. It generated nearly $900 million in 2023 alone, funding crucial programs like early childhood education, child care and public schools. Repealing this tax would significantly reduce funding for these services, creating a void that will disproportionately impact families who rely on affordable child care and quality public education.

In an era of increasing inequality, it is critical that we invest in services that create opportunities for everyone.

I urge readers to consider voting NO to I-2109 to ensure that we continue funding programs that help build a more equitable future for all.

Chidobe Ugwu

Pullman

Skiles is my pick again

I’m voting again for Richie Skiles for sheriff of Latah County.

Richie has always been an honest, forthright man and law enforcement official.

He has always placed the safety and welfare of the citizens of Latah County as his highest priority.

As a resident of rural Latah County for 47 years and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office is my primary emergency services agency. I can honestly say the Sheriff’s Office under the Skiles administration is the most responsive and professional that I have known. This includes my 17 years’ as a deputy, detective and lieutenant for Latah County in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Tom Blewett

Genesee

Fry in, Skiles out

James Fry is Latah County voters’ one clear choice for sheriff.

As Moscow chief of police, he was a true leader, putting welfare of the community first. As a 29-year police professional, earning degrees from the UofI and completing the FBI National Academy, he’s fully committed to community policing and knows how to do it.

It’s time to bring that professionalism to the rest of the county.

And the Fry family understands the unique challenges of our small towns. They raised their children in Troy schools and James was a Troy school board trustee. He understands our schools and what’s needed to keep them safe, positive places for our kids.

Our current sheriff, Richie Skiles, has had eight years to get it right and hasn’t.

Despite saying over the years that everything is fine and nothing needs fixed, we know that’s not the case.

Just look at our county jail. As his chief deputy said, “We fail it.”

Skiles hadn’t owned up to the problem and wouldn’t now if rumors hadn’t forced him to. Instead of budgeting to fix problems, he’s let them become a crisis. Now the only way to fix it is to pass a big bond levy or raise sales taxes.

What else have you broken, Richie?

Skiles has indeed failed it. Mostly he’s failed to grow into the leader we had all hoped he would become when elected sheriff.

It’s James Fry’s turn. Put your X on Fry for sheriff on Tuesday.

Barry Johnson

Potlatch

Ranked choice voting no mystery

Election Day looms. Beside the BIG one there is a proposal in Idaho, on the ballot by a lot of hard workers and enough supporters, to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) in our state. I urge everyone to not just blow this off as too confusing but rather read it, and consider it carefully as a very reasonable way to make your vote count! Ryan Urie wrote an opinion piece in the Daily News recently. Here is a cogent paragraph explaining it and I quote:

“Under our existing system, there is enormous pressure to vote for one of two candidates rather than ‘throwing your vote away’ by voting your conscience. But if Prop 1 passes, you’ll not only have more than two choices, you’ll also be able to vote for whom you actually want to win without risk of thereby aiding the candidate you don’t want. Even if your preferred candidate gets the fewest votes in the first round and gets eliminated, your vote will simply transfer to your second choice instead of being rendered irrelevant as the current system does. This is how RCV breaks the tyranny of an entrenched two-party system, makes elections more democratic and elects politicians who better represent the voting public.”

This is not some new or scary conspiratory theory, rather a way to reasonably make your vote count, even if the candidate you prefer first doesn’t get enough votes. In my mind it is SO much more representative of democracy than the current lame two-party option we are currently held to. Winning ought not to be based on how much money you raise!

Nancy Maxeiner

Viola

Parker a problem-solver

Julia Parker is a conscientious problem-solver who has consistently stepped up to serve the community, and I’m thrilled that she’s running for Idaho state Senate.

I’ve known Julia for many years in various capacities as a fantastic fellow parent, and I know people who’ve trusted and depended on her in her work as a nurse caring for elderly people. Julia has a proven track record of working collaboratively with people from a wide range of backgrounds — I know she will engage with all her constituents honestly and really listen to them, as she has done as a city council member. She has thoughtful and valuable contributions to make to our state in the areas of healthcare, education, tax relief, conservation, and economic development, and she is respectful of all Idahoans. (You can read about these on her website, votejuliaparker.com.)

Julia is energetic and effective, exactly the sort of person we need for this job — in fact, the exact person we need for this job. I urge you to join me in voting for Julia Parker for Idaho state Senate.

Judy Sobeloff

Moscow

Support for Mitchell

As our local elections are approaching, I am impressed to share my thoughts on our current representative, Brandon Mitchell, for the Idaho state House. Over the years I have watched his record, he puts the Constitutions of the United States and the state of Idaho first. In his time in Boise, he has worked on property tax relief and protecting our votes. He is also a big supporter of our children and those in the foster care system.

Brandon works hard, but he is never too busy for the people. I recently had an assignment in which I needed to interview a political figure. He was supportive and quick to accommodate my needs. Why? Because he cares about the people and their success. He is willing to have a conversation with you, despite any differences of opinion, in hopes to learn, grow, and make informed decisions on policy. He has an open-door policy and wants feedback from his constituents. He has chosen to avoid contention or name-calling in his election process, despite misinformation spread about him, and instead lets his good character and hard work speak for themselves.

I know Brandon Mitchell to be an honorable man who will continue to stand up for us here in District 6. He will continue to work hard to make Idaho a fantastic place to live and raise a family. I will be voting for Brandon Mitchell for Idaho state representative, and I ask that you will as well.

Emily Whitney

Moscow

Dawes is worthy of your vote

Kathy Dawes and I were teaching colleagues in the Moscow School District, where I observed her dedication, ambition and her immense interest in educating children. After her teaching career, she has actively worked to encourage individuals to become informed and involved in community affairs. Kathy shares our values and is very well suited to serve our district as state representative.