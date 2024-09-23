Letters to the Editor

Trump’s words

In his campaign for president in 2016, candidate Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any votes.”

He has not shot anyone, anywhere! Due to his denying the seriousness of the coronavirus, skepticism of science, mismanagement: by not encouraging wearing mask, to avoid gathering in large crowds, being vaccinated, 1,000,000 died. No shots were fired!

The opioid epidemic killed more than 560,000. The inadequate oversight of the Food & Drug Administration, pharmaceutical companies, and some medical professionals have contributed to the fatalities. ...

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid prescribed for pain relief. In 2022, this drug killed 73,838 Americans. In 2024, the 45th president killed a bipartisan immigration bill that included $424.5 million to reduce the illegal import of opioids into the U.S. Again, no shots were fired.

The coronavirus and opioid took the lives of thousands. Each is a clear example of who Donald Trump cared about! I do not think he cares for me but only cares for himself! He did not shoot the thousands rendered voice less by death, but no lies can stem the river of tears from those who have lost loved ones due to his failure.

Please be reminded it is the ballot box not the cartridge box that has kept us safe for 248 years — vote!

Stan Smith

Viola

Political experience overrated

Latah County Commission candidate Mark Thorne is smart, humble and a good listener. His website reflects that: votemarkthorne.com/campaign-issues.

Distinctions between Mark and his opponent are obvious if you compare websites, and were on full display at a recent forum. Asked about managing water amid rampant development, his opponent responded “Drill a well.” When invited to elaborate on plans, he replied, “There are none.” In contrast, Mark explained aquifer geology, declining groundwater, efforts by Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee to stabilize it, and why solutions will be a collective decision.

In response to questions about affordable housing, Mark’s opponent cited a magazine blurb as his solution: “Tax billionaires.” Mark’s suggestions were more nuanced: 1) Establish a housing authority; 2) Develop housing cooperatives; 3) Support efforts like those of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust.

When asked about qualifications and motives, Mark said, “I’m running to serve you,” then enumerated his skills to address the issues. His opponent’s main objective is to get a drug dog. He emphasized years of experience in government as his main qualification.

Political experience is overrated. If I need brain surgery, I’ll seek an experienced neurosurgeon, but politics is not neurosurgery. When evaluating candidates, I’m not interested in how long they occupied elected office. I want caring listeners, enthusiastic learners, humility to recognize they’re not experts in all things, wisdom to know they don’t need to be, and capacity to figure out complex problems. Mark Thorne possesses those qualities and has earned my vote. I hope he earns yours, too.

Nancy Chaney

Moscow

Consider Harris’ abortion stance

Although I have serious misgivings about both of our primary presidential candidates and wish there were an option of “Neither” on the ballot, this letter concerns Kamala Harris’ aggressive position on abortion, apparently advocating for its use at almost any stage of pregnancy and for almost any reason.

Despite frequent politically motivated anecdotal references to mothers whose lives are threatened by their pregnancy, legitimate sources state that approximately 98% of abortions are NOT performed because of an imminent threat to the physical health of the mother. In other words, these abortions are pragmatic — they are performed in order that a woman would not be burdened by the care of an infant and she could proceed on with her life according to what she perceives to be in her own best interest.

Ancient literature provides an example of a pagan ritual in which an infant was placed into the mount of a red-hot bronze statue in the hope that the gods would be pleased and then provide the conditions necessary for a good crop and/or protection from violence or the “plague.” In other words, they would sacrifice this infant for strictly pragmatic reasons.

As you might guess, I see little if any difference between pagan child sacrifice and the vast majority of abortions, both of which are done for pragmatic (i.e., selfish) reasons.

I would like at least some of you to keep this in mind as you cast your vote — perhaps even consider the option of “Neither.”

Tom Richards

Moscow

Baumgartner one of us

Mike Baumgartner is a veteran and grew up in Whitman County there is nothing more you need to say. His record speaks for itself. Just look at all the events he has attended in Whitman County. He is one of us and cares about us.

Kelley Messinger

Thorton, Wash.

Backing McCann, Parker, Dawes

There are three excellent candidates running for office this November. Rep. Lori McCann, Julia Parker and Kathy Dawes are big supporters of public education. As a public school teacher of almost three decades, education is clearly one of my major concerns in election season.

Rep. McCann has been a staunch supporter of public schools, many times at odds with her far-right colleagues. She has worked behind the scenes in the Legislature to advocate for our schools and has consistently had the endorsement of both the Moscow Education Association and the Idaho Education Association. She will continue to be sure that our tax dollars are distributed with accountability to public schools, rather than without accountability to private schools (in whatever form is suggested next).