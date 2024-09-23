Letters to the Editor

Trump’s words
In his campaign for president in 2016, candidate Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any votes.”
He has not shot anyone, anywhere! Due to his denying the seriousness of the coronavirus, skepticism of science, mismanagement: by not encouraging wearing mask, to avoid gathering in large crowds, being vaccinated, 1,000,000 died. No shots were fired!
The opioid epidemic killed more than 560,000. The inadequate oversight of the Food & Drug Administration, pharmaceutical companies, and some medical professionals have contributed to the fatalities. ...
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid prescribed for pain relief. In 2022, this drug killed 73,838 Americans. In 2024, the 45th president killed a bipartisan immigration bill that included $424.5 million to reduce the illegal import of opioids into the U.S. Again, no shots were fired.
The coronavirus and opioid took the lives of thousands. Each is a clear example of who Donald Trump cared about! I do not think he cares for me but only cares for himself! He did not shoot the thousands rendered voice less by death, but no lies can stem the river of tears from those who have lost loved ones due to his failure.
Please be reminded it is the ballot box not the cartridge box that has kept us safe for 248 years — vote!
Stan Smith
Viola
Political experience overrated
Latah County Commission candidate Mark Thorne is smart, humble and a good listener. His website reflects that: votemarkthorne.com/campaign-issues.
Distinctions between Mark and his opponent are obvious if you compare websites, and were on full display at a recent forum. Asked about managing water amid rampant development, his opponent responded “Drill a well.” When invited to elaborate on plans, he replied, “There are none.” In contrast, Mark explained aquifer geology, declining groundwater, efforts by Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee to stabilize it, and why solutions will be a collective decision.
In response to questions about affordable housing, Mark’s opponent cited a magazine blurb as his solution: “Tax billionaires.” Mark’s suggestions were more nuanced: 1) Establish a housing authority; 2) Develop housing cooperatives; 3) Support efforts like those of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust.
When asked about qualifications and motives, Mark said, “I’m running to serve you,” then enumerated his skills to address the issues. His opponent’s main objective is to get a drug dog. He emphasized years of experience in government as his main qualification.
Political experience is overrated. If I need brain surgery, I’ll seek an experienced neurosurgeon, but politics is not neurosurgery. When evaluating candidates, I’m not interested in how long they occupied elected office. I want caring listeners, enthusiastic learners, humility to recognize they’re not experts in all things, wisdom to know they don’t need to be, and capacity to figure out complex problems. Mark Thorne possesses those qualities and has earned my vote. I hope he earns yours, too.
Nancy Chaney
Moscow
Consider Harris’ abortion stance
Although I have serious misgivings about both of our primary presidential candidates and wish there were an option of “Neither” on the ballot, this letter concerns Kamala Harris’ aggressive position on abortion, apparently advocating for its use at almost any stage of pregnancy and for almost any reason.
Despite frequent politically motivated anecdotal references to mothers whose lives are threatened by their pregnancy, legitimate sources state that approximately 98% of abortions are NOT performed because of an imminent threat to the physical health of the mother. In other words, these abortions are pragmatic — they are performed in order that a woman would not be burdened by the care of an infant and she could proceed on with her life according to what she perceives to be in her own best interest.
Ancient literature provides an example of a pagan ritual in which an infant was placed into the mount of a red-hot bronze statue in the hope that the gods would be pleased and then provide the conditions necessary for a good crop and/or protection from violence or the “plague.” In other words, they would sacrifice this infant for strictly pragmatic reasons.
As you might guess, I see little if any difference between pagan child sacrifice and the vast majority of abortions, both of which are done for pragmatic (i.e., selfish) reasons.
I would like at least some of you to keep this in mind as you cast your vote — perhaps even consider the option of “Neither.”
Tom Richards
Moscow
Baumgartner one of us
Mike Baumgartner is a veteran and grew up in Whitman County there is nothing more you need to say. His record speaks for itself. Just look at all the events he has attended in Whitman County. He is one of us and cares about us.
Kelley Messinger
Thorton, Wash.
Backing McCann, Parker, Dawes
There are three excellent candidates running for office this November. Rep. Lori McCann, Julia Parker and Kathy Dawes are big supporters of public education. As a public school teacher of almost three decades, education is clearly one of my major concerns in election season.
Rep. McCann has been a staunch supporter of public schools, many times at odds with her far-right colleagues. She has worked behind the scenes in the Legislature to advocate for our schools and has consistently had the endorsement of both the Moscow Education Association and the Idaho Education Association. She will continue to be sure that our tax dollars are distributed with accountability to public schools, rather than without accountability to private schools (in whatever form is suggested next).
If you are a product of public schools, or have children in schools, or just care about public schools like me, please vote for Lori McCann, Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker on Tuesday.
Cyndi Faircloth
Moscow
Keep education dollars public
I am increasingly concerned about the future of public education in Idaho. There is a growing number of groups supporting school vouchers, tax breaks for private school households, or scholarships for K-12 students, whatever they want to call it, they all mean the same thing: fewer dollars to publicly funded schools. I recently heard that there is an argument that the funds should follow the students — not the schools. On the surface this idea seems harmless enough — but it is essentially flawed.
We do not decide where our taxes go based off our household values across the board. I do not pick which emergency services my taxes go toward. I do not cherry pick which public parks I will fund.
While the notion of allowing funds to follow students may sound appealing, it overlooks the essential purpose of public services, including education. Just as we don’t allocate tax dollars based on personal preferences for which fire department, police service, or public park we support, we shouldn’t fragment the public education system by allowing funding to be siphoned off in favor of private or selective institutions. Public education serves as the cornerstone of a fair and equitable society, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to the resources they need to thrive. The more we allow public funds to be diverted to private interests, the more we undermine this vital institution.
Marie Duncan
Moscow
Backing Brozik
I grew up and have lived in Whitman County all my life. My husband and I farmed for 40 years. The past 30 years, I have worked for attorneys Ron Webster (Colfax), Beth Prinz and Jenna Brozik (Pullman) as a legal assistant and paralegal. I’ve known many attorneys over the years and have worked for the court as a Guardian ad Litem.
I’ve known and worked for Jenna Brozik for 14 years. Jenna’s worked long hours to build Prinz & Brozik PLLC into a succesful law practice. She has qualities that will make an excellent Superior Court judge, amoung those being professionalism, knowledgeable in the law and ethics. She is compassionate and respectful toward the people she represents and her employees. It has been a pleasure to work for her.
Linda Schmidt
Thornton, Wash.
Kathy Dawes gets things done
In 2019 the League of Women Voters Moscow (LWV-M) completed a study on the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) in Moscow and adopted positions that were related to local medical, behavioral health and poverty issues. ACEs are responsible for a large share of workplace absenteeism, and for costs in health care, emergency response, mental health and criminal justice.
Kathy was instrumental in advocating for taking this information to the statewide League (LWV-ID) and forming the Building Resilience with ACEs Interventions (BRACEs) committee. From there she collaborated with many political leaders pushing forward to get a concurrent resolution HCR 29 passed by the Idaho Legislature on Feb. 24, 2022, that supported education about ACEs and ACEs-informed interventions in all state departments, agencies and contracts. Her advocacy for informed policies led to her being asked to join the Idaho Behavioral Health Council’s Resilience subcommittee.
Kathy has worked diligently to understand the issues related to childhood trauma, including how it can be prevented and how it can be mitigated by positive experiences to build resilience, which she supports both at a local level and for all of Idaho. We are excited to see Kathy Dawes running for office as the representative for District 6B. We encourage you to vote for Kathy Dawes, an outstanding leader in our community!
Rhonda Allenger and Susan Zenier
Moscow
Co-chairpersons of the Moscow ACEs study
A tired, old man
Elmer Fudd is a cartoon character possessing more knowledge than Donald Trump, who’s in a constant state of grievance, hawks thousand-dollar watches and golden tennis shoes, plus Bibles.
He places himself above God. Trump rambles incoherently and lies constantly, offering no policy, except tax cuts for himself, rich donors and corporations.
Now he is proselytizing America is “occupied” by immigrants. Yet, he hypocritically ordered his congressional lackeys to kill a conservative immigration measure. Donald Trump is a tired, old man. Be “vewy, vewy afwaid.”
According to Poynter, Trump said, “$1 billion was stolen from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to use it for illegal migrants.” Yet another Trump lie. According to KGW-TV, in reality, the Donald directed FEMA funds to undocumented immigrants in 2019. Be “vewy, vewy afwaid.”
Recently, Trump suggested using our military to handle “radical left lunatics.” However, a thoroughly duped governor, Glen Youngkin, would not admit to this statement on CNN. Youngkin’s answer was nonsense. (Always Trumpers, because I oppose Donald Trump, this makes me neither a radical nor a lunatic.). One teensy caveat, people: Right now, citizen Trump can suggest nothing to the military.
Former Republicans are openly promoting fascism called Project 2025. Fox News host Greg Guttfeld called for civil war instead of voting.
In the debate, he ignorantly repeated a lie that Haitian residents are eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio. But, his most egregious debate lie was Democrats are “executing” living “babies.”
Our singular hope for preserving democracy rests in Kamala Harris.
Jim Roach
Moscow