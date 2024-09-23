Letters to the Editor

Called to be stewards of the earth
Mr. (Larry) Kirkland,
You indicate you believe climate change is a hoax. It is not caused by the increase in CO2 but it is more beneficial for crop production and the greening of the earth. We are being fed a bunch of lies by “some scientists” and MSM (took me a minute to figure that one out).
Well, I do not think MSM is lying about the damage the last few hurricanes have done to our South. One hurricane — Helene — dumped approximately 900 billion gallons on Asheville, N.C. Asheville was known as a climate haven. People were being attracted to it because of its elevation in the Blue Mountains it would not be susceptible to sea level rise. It was known to have mild weather year around, with few wildfires. People thought moving to Asheville would protect them from climate change.
Yes, there had been other times when the Earth was warmer, and I would dare say anytime that happened there would be mass extinction of existing species. We have been told if our atmospheric temperature were to rise above 2 degrees C over pre-industrial average, we would see extreme changes in weather such as what happened in Asheville; accelerated sea level rise, causing coastal flooding; extreme damage to ecosystems such as intense wildfires in sensitive areas. Rather than increased crop production we are seeing increased famine throughout the world. If temperatures would rise to 3 degrees C, we would see increased biodiversity loss — mass extinction.
Larry, my Bible tells me we humans were to be stewards of the earth. We were to keep it in balance. We are failing at it. Maybe the scientists you criticize are actually prophets of God. Can we really afford to dismiss their warnings?
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
More details, please
We appreciate all the Daily News coverage, in every issue.
But please, can you please give us a sense of what the companies are that WSU needs to divest itself of, and what the relationship of WSU with these entities is?
Perhaps Mr. Khalid Abualtin could provide that to us.
Melinda Dutton
Pullman
Some thoughts on Israel/Hamas situation
Some thoughts about the Israel/Hamas situation:
None, absolutely none, of the people demanding a cease fire in Gaza these days ever mentions what Hamas did to the Jews on Oct. 7. Israeli lives don’t count. It’s all Israel’s fault.
Cease fire? Had one and it was not the Israelis who broke it. It should be evident to even a blind person that cease fires with terrorists don’t work. To Hamas, cease fire means regroup, rearm, retrain and reattack.
Proportionate response? Someone is shooting at you trying to kill you, but misses. Proportionate response means you can shoot back but must miss. You may not shoot to kill until after he kills you. Makes a lot of sense, doesn’t it?
Genocide? Hamas vows to wipe every Jew from the face of the earth. Is that genocide? To some, apparently not. When the IDF strikes back at its enemy, Hamas, which hides among and behind innocent Gazans, that somehow gets translated into genocide against the Palestinians. Thinking people understand Israel is not at war with the Palestinians, but at war with Hamas. If the Israels are genocidal, they’re not very good at it. There wouldn’t be any displaced or hungry Palestinians left.
Casualty count? Mostly comes from the same people who cut babies’ heads off and claimed there were no military facilities under hospitals and Mosques. Not a very credible source.
Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people live at peace in Israel with full citizenship rights, including voting and holding office. Name any Middle East country in which a Jew would be treated similarly.
If Israel’s enemies would lay down their arms, there would be peace in the Middle East. If Israel were to lay down her arms, there would be no more Israel.
Jesus was a Jew, and they killed him too.
Bill Tozer
Moscow
A threat to our health
On Jan. 5, 2020, the World Health Organization publicly announced a “Pneumonia of unknown cause” and identified a “Novel Coronavirus” the next week. South Korea and Japan began enhanced screening of travelers from Wuhan, China, began in South Korea on Jan. 3, 2020, and in Japan on Jan. 7, 2020.
The “Leader of the Free World” played golf the first five days of 2020. “Keep America Great” rallies the 9th and 14th sowed fear with words like: “Innocent Americans are being brutalized and murdered by illegal alien criminals.” He made football playoffs the 13th and before returning to Mar-a-Lago the 17th-19th. On the 23rd we became the fifth nation to identify a person with COVID-19; the second case was confirmed the 24th.
So, Trump’s rallies travel and gatherings continued. Jan. 31, he “banned” travel from China, and went golfing four more days. However, his restrictions did NOT include U.S. citizens or their families. The proclamation states: “During Fiscal Year 2019, an average of more than 14,000 people traveled to the United States from China each day. ... The United States Government is unable to effectively evaluate and monitor all of the travelers continuing to arrive from China.”
In February, Trump traveled to India, visited his properties 12 days, held seven rallies and three fundraisers. He also minimized the brand-new virus and cultivated division saying it would disappear, and was like the flu ... he even called it a political hoax! In the United States, 1,207,814 individuals have now died with COVID-19. Sowing fear and cultivating division amid a field of denial may reap power, but this approach fails people and threatens the health of our nation.
Virginia Colvig
Pullman
Step up for the Vandals
The University of Idaho football team is running on fumes. Injuries have taken a heavy toll on their roster: four defensive backs, two quarterbacks (three if you count one who’s been playing through pain), multiple running backs ... the list goes on. Their schedule has been grueling, yet they’ve poured everything into it.
Many people don’t realize that FCS teams aren’t required to challenge FBS powerhouses like Oregon; a loss doesn’t affect their playoff chances. But as Vandal alumni, we’ve long sought to restore our pride. Coach (Jason) Eck, his staff, and our dedicated student-athletes have risen to that challenge, tackling one of the toughest road schedules in recent memory. Despite the obstacles, the Vandals have fought valiantly this season.
They garnered national attention with their grit against (now FBS No. 1) Oregon, triumphed at 7,165 feet against Wyoming, avenged last year’s playoff loss to a top-25 UAlbany team, and secured a win against ranked Abilene Christian in Texas. They narrowly lost to a top-10 UC Davis team and held strong against Northern Arizona. ...
Vandal football is down to its last man, and now it’s our turn to step up. They’ve given us our pride back, playing with grit and love for the game. If you live in Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene, Genesee, Troy, or Deary — now is the time to rally. Bring your energy and help these student-athletes push through to the finish line.
JW Howard
Boise