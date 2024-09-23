Letters to the Editor

Called to be stewards of the earth

Mr. (Larry) Kirkland,

You indicate you believe climate change is a hoax. It is not caused by the increase in CO2 but it is more beneficial for crop production and the greening of the earth. We are being fed a bunch of lies by “some scientists” and MSM (took me a minute to figure that one out).

Well, I do not think MSM is lying about the damage the last few hurricanes have done to our South. One hurricane — Helene — dumped approximately 900 billion gallons on Asheville, N.C. Asheville was known as a climate haven. People were being attracted to it because of its elevation in the Blue Mountains it would not be susceptible to sea level rise. It was known to have mild weather year around, with few wildfires. People thought moving to Asheville would protect them from climate change.

Yes, there had been other times when the Earth was warmer, and I would dare say anytime that happened there would be mass extinction of existing species. We have been told if our atmospheric temperature were to rise above 2 degrees C over pre-industrial average, we would see extreme changes in weather such as what happened in Asheville; accelerated sea level rise, causing coastal flooding; extreme damage to ecosystems such as intense wildfires in sensitive areas. Rather than increased crop production we are seeing increased famine throughout the world. If temperatures would rise to 3 degrees C, we would see increased biodiversity loss — mass extinction.

Larry, my Bible tells me we humans were to be stewards of the earth. We were to keep it in balance. We are failing at it. Maybe the scientists you criticize are actually prophets of God. Can we really afford to dismiss their warnings?

Wayne Beebe

Pullman

More details, please

We appreciate all the Daily News coverage, in every issue.

But please, can you please give us a sense of what the companies are that WSU needs to divest itself of, and what the relationship of WSU with these entities is?

Perhaps Mr. Khalid Abualtin could provide that to us.

Melinda Dutton

Pullman

Some thoughts on Israel/Hamas situation

Some thoughts about the Israel/Hamas situation:

None, absolutely none, of the people demanding a cease fire in Gaza these days ever mentions what Hamas did to the Jews on Oct. 7. Israeli lives don’t count. It’s all Israel’s fault.

Cease fire? Had one and it was not the Israelis who broke it. It should be evident to even a blind person that cease fires with terrorists don’t work. To Hamas, cease fire means regroup, rearm, retrain and reattack.

Proportionate response? Someone is shooting at you trying to kill you, but misses. Proportionate response means you can shoot back but must miss. You may not shoot to kill until after he kills you. Makes a lot of sense, doesn’t it?

Genocide? Hamas vows to wipe every Jew from the face of the earth. Is that genocide? To some, apparently not. When the IDF strikes back at its enemy, Hamas, which hides among and behind innocent Gazans, that somehow gets translated into genocide against the Palestinians. Thinking people understand Israel is not at war with the Palestinians, but at war with Hamas. If the Israels are genocidal, they’re not very good at it. There wouldn’t be any displaced or hungry Palestinians left.