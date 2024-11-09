Sections
OpinionNovember 9, 2024

Letters to the Editor

He’s also Batman

In response to Stan Smith’s recent admiring tribute to Dick and Vicki Walser, he was absolutely correct in that Richard was a hobbit. He built a perfect hobbit door in his family room and saw the movies many times on date night with Vicki.

But wait! There is more. Dick was also BATMAN! As a commish, he had a red bat phone on his desk. It was always with delight to find something about Batman for him. Often he wore a cape and mask to meetings. A favorite sign in the house opined “Always be yourself. Unless, of course, you can be Batman. Then ALWAYS be Batman.”

Sweet memories of wonderful neighbors.

Nancy Maxeiner

Viola

Is this how you treat a neighbor?

Commissioners and lease signees:

Since when has the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” been completely eliminated from your mindset and replaced with the juvenile “Me first” objective?

Great, you want to increase revenue into your personal and county financial standings, but at the cost of causing grief to innocent bystanders? These innocent bystanders understand the undue tax burden that these monstrosities will create in the future. These innocent bystanders are absolutely not jealous of your perceived “windfall.” Instead, they simply pity the greed, and the lack of love for the land and fellow neighbors.

I was raised to not cause undue burdens on anybody, ever. It is too bad more were not raised in the same manner. It truly is a sad time that we find ourselves living in! Just ... say ... no!

Todd Imeson

Colfax

