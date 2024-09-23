Letters to the editor

Live out his perfect morality

Janet Marugg, a self-confessed secular humanist, in Faith Matters, Oct. 12, presents a number of contradictions in her column. She also has to borrow from the truths of the Judeo-Christian worldview for some of her terms to make sense. She said, “Humans are the heroes in this story, ...”. Actually her story has a very sad ending. In her story, humans live a short life and return to the dust of the earth. Fortunately, there is much evidence her version is not the story.

In his love letter to us, the Bible, God tells us the true story. He created this awesome earth and universe and all living things, including us. The Bible is the most examined book ever and it has never been proven wrong. There are thousands of prophecies made by God in the Bible, hundreds of which have already come true, with more coming true each day. Morality is a gift of God, not something each human creates as Janet suggests. The morality she suggests is largely borrowed from the Bible. She speaks up for the impoverished of society, which is biblical, but her definition of impoverished leaves out the most impoverished, the baby in the womb, who cannot speak for herself. We all were there and are here today because we had a mother who loved us, gave birth to us and cared for us. I agree it hurts to be marginalized, but apart from the love of God, we are all marginalized in various ways and guilty of marginalizing others.