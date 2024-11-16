Sections
OpinionNovember 16, 2024

Letters to the Editor

Columnists are a bunch of know-nothings

It honestly pains me to write this, as I have been a supporter of the Daily News, through subscription and writing, for most of my adult life. But the paper has lost its way, in a very negative fashion. It’s not the case of L vs. R (which is convenient). It’s the fact that the paid op-ed section on the Left does nothing but attack the readership.

Racist, fascist, you name it. Your selected line of cretins line up (Brock, Urie, Day, Gier, McGehee) and directly call the readers names. They’re almost always wrong (nothing could be more unbelievable than Day’s most recent screed, delivered in some faux august tone because he believed that a minority would elect Trump) and aside from Gier, who at least before he descends into TDS gives a little information, are as big a group of know-nothings that has ever written. They functionally ran me off the page with pieces that would be considered libelous if I were not an op-ed columnist myself. And they were wrong. About every single thing that I was right about. History has shown that.

This is not a criticism of the letters. They may also be filled with crazy BS (and often are). It’s about paid content — even if it is the measly fee of $25/piece, or whatever the going rate is. The Opinion page has turned into toxic therapy for old people believing they’re liberals. And while I’m not canceling my subscription today, if you can’t change, I simply don’t want my money going to these idiots.

I don’t take the death of our local paper lightly. I’ve written many op-ed columns stating exactly why a local paper is important, and why I supported the Daily News with both writing and subscription for so many years. But your editorial board has to make some choices. The free-for-all modality isn’t working.

And it’s not too hard. Editors — read the op-ed. If it hates on half the community, calling them names with no new information, send ’em back. Force people to gather information and write about local issues at least half the time. If not, fire them. Others will arise to take their place.

It’s time to make choices.

Charles “Chuck” Pezeshki

Pullman

